Home World Carolina Plug causes an accident on the Baltorotti Express to San Juan

Carolina Plug causes an accident on the Baltorotti Express to San Juan

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
Carolina Plug causes an accident on the Baltorotti Express to San Juan

Photo Twitter ron Transinida

The accident was recorded this morning


Written by Metro Puerto Rico


Monday, March 8, 2021 at 07:16

Photo Twitter ron Transinida

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) said Monday morning that the crash occurred on the Baldorotti di Castro Expressway from Carolina to San Juan.

According to the agency, the left lane of the place is blocked.

“In front of the Minilas Tunnel on the way to the Carolina SJ, there was an accident at Ex Paltoriotti (PR 26) at 2.3 km. It was creating congestion in the area. The first responders were at the scene,” the DTOP tweeted.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Carolina Plug causes an accident on the Baltorotti Express to San Juan

Loading …

See the following article

READ  Corona virus direct message: Macron says France's second wave could be 'hard and dangerous'; Worldwide Daily Cases 500,000 | World News

You May Also Like

These are the marches and activities planned in Bogot in memory of # 8M

These are the marches and activities planned in Bogot in memory of # 8M

The United States has not ruled out another attack in response to an attack on its troops in Iraq International

The United States has not ruled out another attack in response to an attack on its troops in Iraq International

El cocodrilo rompió la línea de la caña y se llevó el tiburón

Video: Dramatic fight over a shark between a fisherman and a giant crocodile

Burmese people hang women's clothes to prevent the army

Burmese people hang women’s clothes to prevent the army

China's iron grip - VG

China’s iron grip – VG

The Swiss called for elections

The Swiss called for elections

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *