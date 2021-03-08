The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) said Monday morning that the crash occurred on the Baldorotti di Castro Expressway from Carolina to San Juan.

According to the agency, the left lane of the place is blocked.

“In front of the Minilas Tunnel on the way to the Carolina SJ, there was an accident at Ex Paltoriotti (PR 26) at 2.3 km. It was creating congestion in the area. The first responders were at the scene,” the DTOP tweeted.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Carolina Plug causes an accident on the Baltorotti Express to San Juan

Focus drivers

A collision was reported on PR-26 (Baltoriotti di Castro Express), 2.3 km towards San Juan in the direction of Carolina, blocking the left lane, police and ambulance. The incident is creating congestion in the area. @fortalezapr pic.twitter.com/NqlfCcabrx – DTOP (DTOP) March 8, 2021