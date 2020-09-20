Donald Trump says he accepts “conceptual agreement” that will allow Toktok to continue operating in the United States Threatening to ban Chinese-owned use.

The president told reporters at the White House that the deal with Oracle was “my blessing.” U.S. National Security Concerns resolved.

Used by about 100 million Americans Dictok U.S. officials have expressed concern about the possibility of China accessing users’ data.

“I offer this agreement as my blessing,” the US president told reporters. “It’s better if they do it, and it’s better if they do not.”

“Security will be 100%,” Trump added. “According to him, this is a big deal for the United States.”

The new company, Dictok Global, will have U.S. directors, a U.S. chief executive and a security expert, Reuters reported Thursday.

Oracle has finally agreed to hold a 20% stake in the company, a source said. Sources said that if Walmart successfully negotiates to acquire a stake, its CEO, Doug Macmillan, will get a place on the Dictok Global Group.

Trump said the new Dictoc company would be “completely controlled by Oracle and Walmart” and that it would be based in Texas.

The company has reportedly agreed to donate $ 5 billion to an education fund.

“They’re going to set up huge funds,” Trump said. “That’s their contribution that I’m asking for.”