How to use the handwashing feature on the Apple Watch

Adding a handwashing timer to the WatchOS 7 encourages Apple Watch users to wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds. Here’s how to implement the feature to remind you to keep your hands clean.

With the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, healthcare organizations and governments around the world have come up with ways to encourage people to stay healthier. One idea that is universally accepted is to wash your hands regularly and do so for at least 20 seconds to reduce infection by touching.

Memes are left in circulation, people can wash themselves by presenting songs and other ways, social pressure helps to implement hand washing first.

With the handwashing feature of the WatchOS 7, Apple has added a functionality to the Apple Watch, which is a very simple concept, i.e. a timer that appears whenever a user starts washing their hands, which is calculated from 20 seconds. With the release of WatchOS 7, it is now available to run and use on supported devices.

Users will need to upgrade their iPhone to iOS 14 and upgrade their Apple Watch to WatchOS 7 for handwashing to work.

How To Turn On And Off Handwashing Detection Through Your iPhone

Open Take a look App on your iPhone.

App on your iPhone. Under my watch, scroll down and tap Hand washing .

. Tap Next Hand washing timer.

Handwashing can be enabled in the Watch app on iOS.

How to enable and disable handwash detection via your Apple Watch

Press and select the digital crown Settings Processor.

Processor. Scroll down and tap Hand washing .

. Tap Next Hand washing timer. READ Trump to take a look at Hurricane Laura storm problems in Texas, Louisiana

The handwash timer can be run directly on the Apple Watch in the Settings app.

How to use a handwashing timer

Get started Washing your hands .

. If the Apple Watch detects proper hand movements and the sound of running water, the The timer will appear . It will automatically adjust the timer start when it thinks hand washing has started and will show the countdown timer with the remaining time.

. It will automatically adjust the timer start when it thinks hand washing has started and will show the countdown timer with the remaining time. Continue washing Until the Apple Watch displays the “Thumbs Up” logo.

It is advisable not to bother to check the timer on the Apple Watch as this may cause the countdown to stop and the timer to stop altogether. AppleInsider The timer encountered abrupt stop conditions, i.e. water was recorded as a screen plate, which may be a problem for some users.

Along with the default timer, Apple has also added handwashing reminders, which use location tracking to determine if the user is out of the house, and back. Reminder Encourages users to wash their hands as soon as they get home and helps bring back other family members into the home to reduce any bacterial or viral transmission.

How to turn on and off handwashing notifications via your iPhone

Open Take a look App on your iPhone.

App on your iPhone. Under my watch, scroll down and tap Hand washing .

. Make sure to switch next Hand washing timer Enabled to see handwashing reminders change.

Enabled to see handwashing reminders change. Tap Next Reminders of hand washing.

Because handwashing is an important part of staying healthy, especially in the current COVID-19 climate, Apple Watch collects data on handwashing activities. Counter-enacted times, including how many times the user successfully reaches 20 seconds, the average time spent washing hands, and other data that can be reviewed over a longer period of time. READ Emmy Awards 2020: Stars prepare to dial for Virtual Festival

How To View Handwash Data On iPhone

Open Health Processor.

Processor. If it does not appear on the summary page when entering the application, select it Browse .

. Select Other data .

. Select Hand washing.

The health utility will monitor how often and how often you wash your hands.