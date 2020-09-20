Emmy Awards 2020: Stars prepare to dial for Virtual Festival

Image copyright

The TV stars are getting ready to dial this year’s Emmy Awards, which will then take place as a virtual ceremony.

The usual star-studded event in the midst of corona virus infection has been eliminated, so winners will receive their awards at home, or wherever they are.

Despite plans for a second series of Watchmen, HBO’s superhero series, it remains ahead of the recommendations.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to hosting duties in 2019 following Emmys’ desire to go without a match.

The talk show host will oversee the activities from Los Angeles on Sunday evening as the UK candidates and fans learn the winners early Monday morning.

Here’s what to expect from this year’s Prime Time Emmys:

Strange-looking ceremony

This year 2012 and 2016 Kimmel hosted Emmys for the third time.

In a letter to the nominees In July, festival organizers confirmed that this year’s event will go digital.

“As you probably guessed, we’m not going to ask you to come to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown LA on September 20th,” they said.

“This year, it’s still going to be the biggest night of the television industry … but we’re coming to you! Make sure you can film in your home or anywhere else you want. “

Speaking at a BBC breakfast earlier this week, successor actor Brian Cox reportedly suggested that Emmy makers send staff to personally deliver trophies to the winners of their homes.

“A man is going to stand outside the door with a man I can’t beat!” Said the star nominated for Best Drama. “Every Emmy candidate – a man standing outside their house.”

Watch out for the watchmen

With 26 references, Watchman is an innovative redesign of a superhero graphic novel dealing with racism in the United States.

It received a loyal follow-up and critical acclaim during its nine-episode run last year.

But its creator Damon Lindelof did not want to produce a second series. He gave his blessing to HBO to create another one without him, but the network decided not to.

Nominations for the show include one for English lead actor Jeremy Irons for Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series.

Overall in this year’s acting categories, black actors recorded 34% nominations – many of them from Watchman.

The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, including Regina King, Joan Adebo, Louis Cossett Jr. and Yahya Abdul-Matin II.

Brit Pack

In addition to Iron, this year’s British candidates include Killing Eve’s Jodi Comer and The Crown’s Olivia Coleman – both of whom are best actresses in a drama series.

Two Brits have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama – with Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) and Thandi Newton (West World), along with Irish actress Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve).

Phoebe Waller Bridge has been listed as the creator of the playback for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after airing a Saturday Night Live episode. His former co-star Andrew Scott is in the running for Best Guest Actor in a drama series, the Black Mirror episode.

Born in Dundee, Cox is recognized for his role as heir – where he plays Logan Roy, a fierce and vengeful media baron. Fellow Brits Matthew McFady and Harriet Walter have also been recognized for their role in the satire, created by British writer Jesse Armstrong.

Irish actor Paul Meskel, the star of BBC Three’s Natural People, has been nominated for a lead role in a limited series.

Shows with more recommendations

Guards – 26

– 26 Wonderful Mrs. Michel – 20

– 20 Next – 18

– 18 Oserk – 18

– 18 Shits Creek – 15

– 15 Mandalorian – 15

Emmy Awards 2020: Key Nominations

Extended sections

There are now eight candidates for the best comedy series, including Shits Creek





The sections are the same as usual – but many have been expanded to include more recommendations.

The Television Academy announced earlier this year that the awards would have a different number of candidates depending on how many submissions were received in each category.

Some sections were not affected by the change, while others found a greater number of locations.

For example, there are now eight candidates for prizes such as Best Comedy Series and Supporting Actress – which had seven and six nominations last year, respectively.

According to the academy, the expansion is aimed at increasing “content in recognizing excellence”.

Other things to know

This year’s running Hollywood stars include Eddie Murphy (his first recommendation in 21 years) and Jennifer Aniston (his first in 11 years).

Netflix has the highest number of referrals, totaling 160. This is the second time this year that the 107th streaming service has beaten its rival HBO.

HBO was hit by the absence of the former Emmys’ favorite Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019 after the eighth season. Traditional broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS have just 127 nominations this year.

More than 25,000 members of the Television Academy voted for the awards, which were first presented in 1949. The name Emmy is derived from the early television device articone camera tube – or Immi.

