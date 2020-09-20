Home Entertainment After Payal Ghosh was accused of sexual harassment, Thapsi Bannu shared a post for Anurag Kashyap: You, my friend, are the greatest feminist I know | Hindi Movie News

Sep 20, 2020 0 Comments
Topsy bun Has come out in favor Anurag Kashyap, Saturday evening after the filmmaker was charged with sexual misconduct. Sharing an honest monochromatic click, presumably from their film collection, Topsy wrote, “For you, my friend, are the greatest feminists I know. You will soon find in the collection another art collection that shows just how powerful and significant women are in the world you create. ”Topsy and Anurag Kashyap Collaborated on initiatives such as ‘Sand Ki Ang’ and ‘Manmarjian’.

Payal Ghosh, who starred in ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’, accused Anurag Kashyap of trying to force himself. She shared Twitter, “Anuragkashyap72 forced myself and is very bad. PMOIndia arenarendramodi ji, please take action and let the monster country behind this creative guy. I know this will harm me and my safety is at stake. Pls help. “Speaking to ETimes, Payal revealed that he had tweeted about the incident during the MeToo movement, but many told him to delete it because he would stop getting the job.

On his part, Anurag Kashyap said the allegations were baseless. “I do not tolerate or tolerate such behavior. We will see what happens, ”the filmmaker shared on Twitter.

