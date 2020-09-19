‘Venus is a Russian planet’ says the country’s top astronaut

Director General of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos said this week that Venus is a “Russian planet”.

“The resumption of Venus exploration is on our agenda. We think Venus is a Russian planet, so we should not lag behind,” Dmitry Rokosin told reporters on Tuesday.

On top of the already proposed joint venture with the United States known as “Venera-D”, Rogos also revealed plans to send his own mission to Venus.

The comments come from top astronauts in the wake of new research released this week The clouds of Venus may have microbial life.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The head of the Russian space agency called the country’s claim about Venus “Russian planet” this week.

Dmitry Rokosin, the director general of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has revealed that the country plans to send its own mission to Venus.

It will be on top of the “Venera-D” joint venture already proposed with the United States, which will include a space mission to the planet in 2026 or 2031.

Speaking to reporters at an international helicopter show in Moscow on Tuesday, Rokosin said, “Our country is the first and only country to successfully land on Venus. The spacecraft gathered information about the planet – it’s like hell there.” According to the Times.

“The resumption of Venus exploration is on our agenda. We think Venus is a Russian planet, so we should not lag behind,” he added. CNN reported.

Rokos’ comments come a few days after the new research SA gas called phosphine is also said to have been found in Venus’ atmosphere on EarthThat is, the clouds of the planet may have microbial life.

The study was published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, University of Cardiff professor Jane Greaves and her team said their discovery makes Venus a new area of ​​interest.

“Our belief-impact in the planetary science community is to stimulate further research on Venus, research into the possibilities of life in Venus’ atmosphere, and even space travel to focus on finding signs of life in the Venus atmosphere,” Caesar said.

Venus is the second farthest planet from the Sun and is considered one of the hottest in our solar system.

The planet’s atmosphere is made up almost entirely of carbon dioxide and is the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon.

The Soviet Union became the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on Venus in 1970. Venera 7 was one of several missions sent to the planet and became the first person to send data from there to Earth.

Although it created a successful smooth landing, it melted in a matter of seconds.

Its successor, Venera 9 – launched by the Russians – took the first and only image of the Venus surface in 1975 from a ground-level perspective.

Rogosin said the country plans to send its own mission to Venus between 2021 and 2030, according to CNN.