Sony reveals the installation size of some of its PS5 games • Eurogamer.net

Sony has revealed the installation size of some of its PlayStation 5 games.

Insomnia Spider-Man: Miles Morales needs at least 50GB, According to the PlayStation website.

Spider-Man: The Ultimate Launch Edition of Miles Morals, which includes a remaster of Spider-Man PS4, more than doubled, It weighs at least 105GB.

And the souls of the eye-catching demon Requires at least 66GB.

(Sony has not yet released the installation size of Destruction Allstars or Sockboy: A Big Adventure.)

Keep in mind that the PS5 comes with custom 825GB SST. That means Spider-Man: Miles Morals Ultimate Launch Edition is less than 13 percent of PS5’s SST.

Also keep in mind that PS5 will allow you to install certain parts of the game, the overall installation track will be below. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example, I suspect you will need a remaster of Spider-Man PS4 on your SSD if you wish to do so.

And, of course, you can expand the PS5’s internal storage with off-the-shelf SST – expect to burn a hole in your wallet for something that matches the console’s bandwidth specifications: read the 5.5GB / V bandwidth (RAW). Here Digital FoundryIn March, Richard Leadpeter advises:

“… Expandable storage is possible, and you do not need proprietary drivers from Sony to get the extra space you want. However, in the short term, at least, the advice is simple: do not buy an NVM drive without Sony verification if you plan to use it on the PS5. And keep in mind that in the short term, at least, this is sophisticated technology, above all. Obviously, the outlook needs to improve significantly as the next generation progresses – and prices will drop significantly over time. “

These installation sizes don’t look too bad compared to some of the larger installation sizes we’ve seen this generation (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, I See You), If you stick with the PS5’s internal storage, it’s clear that it can fill up fast.

Here is the console comparison: The Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB custom NVMe SSD for internal storage, while the Xbox Series S features a 512GB custom NVMe SSD.