The White House is trashing former top security aide to Vice President Mike Pence after President Donald Trump once suggested that COVID-19 might be a good thing, preventing it from shaking hands with ‘hateful people’.

Olivia Troy, a recent former member of the Trump administration, is urging voters to vote against her a second time – and being branded ‘disgruntled’ by a White House has recently become accustomed to drawing fire from locals. .

Troy served on the White House Corona Virus task force, which is headed by Benz.

‘I don’t know who he is, he doesn’t know me,’ he said when asked about him when President Donald Trump left the White House for a campaign meeting.

‘I heard about it, I didn’t know her. He worked for the vice president, ” Trump said. ‘I don’t know who she is,’ Trump continued. ‘I have never met her, to the best of my knowledge,’ he added.

Troy said ‘let go’ and says he wrote a ‘beautiful letter’, a term used to exchange letters with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Other White House officials said he was ‘disgruntled’ after Republican Republican Joe Biden came to the presidency for the rest of his life to be approved as president.

He joins a growing list that includes former Commander-in-Chief of the Department of Homeland Security Miles Taylor and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Olivia Troy, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, said in a Republican video released against Trump, the president said, ‘Maybe this coward thing is a good thing. I don’t want to shake hands with people. I do not have to shake hands with these disgusting people ‘ READ Famous logos with hidden designs - can you see them?

Olivia Troy, a former Benz official, said that President Donald Trump “did not care about anyone but himself” and that Trump did not think it necessary to shake the hands of “disgusting” people in the face of the corona virus crisis.

Olivia Troy’s video message asked Americans to vote for Democrat Joe Biden and featured photos of him with members of the Corona virus task force and other top government officials.

Here Olivia Troy (left) is photographed with Vice President Mike Pence (right) in the Air Force Two

Troy, Benz’s former homeland security adviser, said in a new video released Thursday by the Republican Voter Group against Trump that working against Trump was “terrifying” and that he was more concerned about his chances of re-election than protecting the country from the virus. She also said it was ‘bad’.

‘The truth is, he doesn’t care about anyone other than himself,’ he says.

During a working group meeting he attended, the president told the room, “Troy accused this Govt thing of being a good thing. I don’t want to shake hands with people. I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people. ” ‘

‘Disgusting are the same people he says he cares about. These are the people who still go to his rallies today and have full confidence in who he is, ‘he insists.’ If the president had taken the virus seriously, or if he had really tried to say how serious it is, he would have slowed the spread of the virus and saved his life. ‘

Troy, a lifelong Republican, said he planned to vote for Trump’s Democrat Challenger Joe Biden in November.

White House spokeswoman Jude Deere denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.

He said Troy was ‘dissatisfied’ and that he usually saw working group meetings from an overcrowded staff room and never had private meetings with the president.

‘Ms. Troy, a former inmate and homeland security professional, is dissatisfied with the fact that his profile has been reduced due to his inability to carry out his day-to-day duties, “said Keith Kellogg, a Pence national security adviser.

In recorded interviews, Trump himself told journalist Bob Woodward that he was deliberately underestimating the virus in public, even though he was fully aware of the danger it posed.

He was a self-described Germabop and condemned the practice of shaking hands before he ran for office.

Anti-Trump Republican voters are one of several groups trying to convince Republicans and others who once supported the president to vote for Biden.

In a statement, Sarah Langwell, strategic director of Republican anti-Trump voters, said, “Many of the current president’s top staff opposed his re-election and never approved of his opponent.”