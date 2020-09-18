Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston reunited for a good cause

“Hi Broad, I thought you were always beautiful.”
Although they have been divorced for 15 years now, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still together Incredibly cold. Their latest participation is a Fast Times on Ridgemond Highway Table reading If not it is not possible.
Brad and Jen took on a very, um, disgusting and memorable scene in the film: Linda Barrett, played by Phoebe Gates, walked in Brad Hamilton (Judge Reinhold) and imagined his top even more.
For that Fast Times Table reading, held to raise funds for corona virus infection relief – led by non-profit Core And Coalition reform – Also played by Jennifer Linda and Brad … you guessed it.
He introduced himself: “Brad will study Brad’s character.” And, aha, did he get the props and everything ready?
Just like Jen did.
“Hi Broad, you know how beautiful I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”
It was definitely a moment.
Of course, Brad and Jen weren’t the only actors – the cast for the read table had very familiar faces.
The table of contents is not the entire script, but rather some “classic scenes” – as Brad and Jen did.
The exchange of Brad and Jen was definitely the culmination of the evening (sorry), Shia LaBeouf deserved some sort of award for her performance.
Brad was really amazed to see Shia Spicoli.
No one has ever been involved in the table I read before.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment delivered in your inbox.