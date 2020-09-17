The Bulldogs stop Sydney in the final to climb to the bottom of the NRL ladder

Canterbury beat South Sydney 26-16 in the final in Sydney after a spectacular refereeing error threatened to derail the match.

Before landing the ball at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium, Jackson’s right foot touched the goal, but two weeks after the final, after the Ripitos were given a first – half attempt, the referees’ attention was drawn.

Fortunately the call to Klein did not miss the Bulldogs’ third win of the season.

On the advice of Dutch judge Phil Henderson, Klein delivered Paulo’s try in the 33rd minute, but missed the point when he was in the right position.

The Bulldogs led 20-0 at the time, and despite two attempts leaking, they stunned the Rapidos.

They came out on top after losing half-time to Lachlan Lewis, who had the most wins in the first half.

The Bulldogs can set aside Rabito’s second rover Jaiten Chua to take more shots at number seven.

Lewis stumbled on his feet and stumbled over the ball, and the restarts shown by Sua caught him in the jaw when he was half over.

Despite an emotional request from Rapidos’ captain Adam Reynolds, Chua was sent to sin-pin and the Bulldogs soon scored.

It will be eagerly awaiting the verdict of the Competition Review Committee on Friday morning as Su missed the 13th round for risky contact fees.

For the sixth-placed Rapidos, who will play local rivals the Sydney Roosters next week, the loss could be costly for their hopes of winning a home final.

If the results don’t come this weekend, they could finish seventh on the ladder before the finals.

The Five Eighth Walker Walker was too dangerous for the Rapidos with two try assists, while Campbell Graham and Alex Johnston passed the try.

Reimis Smith, Chris Smith, Tim Labay and Raymond Baidala-Mariner won their 200th NRL match for the Bulldogs for Captain Josh Jackson.

The Bulldogs moved from the bottom of the ladder, leaving Brisbane in the box seat and claiming ownership with the unwanted first wooden spoon.

AAP / ABC