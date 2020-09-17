Sipora Malka is wearing a little black dress and sneakers when she appears in Sydney court

Sipora Malka entered Sydney’s Downing Center court complex on Thursday.

The 45-year-old, formerly known as Kate Fisher, Listed to mention a case involving the police, which was adjourned to the same court next week.

The daughter of former NSW government minister Prue Coward changed her name after converting to Judaism.

Court: Sibora Malka (pictured) arrived in Sydney’s Downing Center on Thursday wearing a simple black dress, a white jacket and black and white sneakers.

However, court documents list the former actress by the birth name of Katherine Fischer.

The former model wore an asymmetrical hem, a white jacket and a simple black dress with a pair of black and white sneakers when she arrived in Sydney’s Downing Center.

She tied the caramel-hood locks on a high heel and carried a black bag over her shoulder.

Legal: The 45-year-old, formerly known as Kate Fisher, was listed to refer to a case involving police, which was adjourned to the same court next week.

Dress: She tied her hair in a high loaf and carried a black bag over her shoulder

Meanwhile, in July a bizarre love triangle involving Zibora and two ex-partners – a former policeman and another female jailbird – is set to play before the courts.

Last year the 46-year-old was holding hands with Victoria Roop at Sydney’s Pandy Beach.

But after their relationship broke down, Sipora began tapping with former police officer Nicholas Patchidis, 40.

Accessories: She tied her hair in a high loaf and put a black bag on her shoulder

Now all three are connected by a pair of AVOs.

Police took one of the orders to protect Malka after he was accused of attacking her from Batsidis.

The other AVO was accused of bombing the ex-guard with false text messages following their breakup to protect Batsidis from the rug.

Sipora appeared in Downing Center local court on September 25.