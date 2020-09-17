Home Entertainment Sipora Malka is wearing a little black dress and sneakers when she appears in Sydney court

Sipora Malka entered Sydney’s Downing Center court complex on Thursday.

The 45-year-old, formerly known as Kate Fisher, Listed to mention a case involving the police, which was adjourned to the same court next week.

The daughter of former NSW government minister Prue Coward changed her name after converting to Judaism.

However, court documents list the former actress by the birth name of Katherine Fischer.

The former model wore an asymmetrical hem, a white jacket and a simple black dress with a pair of black and white sneakers when she arrived in Sydney’s Downing Center.

She tied the caramel-hood locks on a high heel and carried a black bag over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, in July a bizarre love triangle involving Zibora and two ex-partners – a former policeman and another female jailbird – is set to play before the courts.

Last year the 46-year-old was holding hands with Victoria Roop at Sydney’s Pandy Beach.

But after their relationship broke down, Sipora began tapping with former police officer Nicholas Patchidis, 40.

Now all three are connected by a pair of AVOs.

Police took one of the orders to protect Malka after he was accused of attacking her from Batsidis.

The other AVO was accused of bombing the ex-guard with false text messages following their breakup to protect Batsidis from the rug.

Sipora appeared in Downing Center local court on September 25.

