Tottenham are set to pay around 20 20 million in salaries and loan fees to bring the former star back to the club.



Gareth Bale left Tottenham for Real Madrid in 2013

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid.

Bad Madrid are waiting for the green light to fly to London to sign a deal that will see him return to the club he left behind in a $ 86 million transfer that set a world record seven years ago.

Lawyers in Spain and the UK are in the process of making deals that will transform Pele back into a Spurs player on a seasonal loan deal. Spurs has agreed to pay about 20 million in salaries and loan fees.

Bale is eager to play at a club where he hopes to be respected and appreciated again.

Although he has played for Wales twice this month, he is not fully fit and it is expected that he will return to his best position in a month.

1:45 Sky Sports News' Cave Solhegol says he has been told it will take a month for Bale to be fully fit.

According to a source close to the talks, progress is currently slow, but there is an expectation on all sides that a deal will be finalized. When asked if Bale would soon become a Spurs player, the source said: “Of course.”

Real Madrid have agreed to let him out of debt to earn $ 500,000 a week from his books, and Tottenham have made every effort to sign him this week.

As Zinedine Zidane froze, Bale had a difficult relationship with the Spanish media and real fans, and he was looking forward to a fresh start at Spurs.

Manchester United considered Jadan Sancho a backup option for him, but they have not offered him a chance despite signing him on several occasions since they were at Southampton 13 years ago.

Bale has enjoyed most of his success on the right-handers, despite those infamous White Heart Lane slogans reminiscent of Harry Redcop ‘playing on the left’, expecting the 31-year-old forward to hang on to him back in the Premier League.

1:55 Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News is looking into whether Tottenham could have stolen light from rivals Arsenal because their interest in Bale was revealed just hours after the Gunners announced that Pierre-Emerick Abamayang had signed a new contract.

In the fall of his career, it would be very rare for speed to explode outside, but Bale will certainly retain the ability to cut inside, and find enough space to clear shots from a distance with his preferred left foot – something he does is better than almost anyone.

In the final season of his first spell with Spurs, Bale scored less than nine Premier League goals from outside the box – much like the next two best players to join that season. In fact, no one matched up after that.

For Jose Mourinho in Tottenham, the sense of urgency is intense. Lucas Maura is a celebrity with his Champions League semifinals in Amsterdam, but his relegation on the right side is now in question, and getting the ball will signify significant progress.

The suggestions are that Spurs will still be interested in signing a striker and ball, but there is also the intriguing possibility that the Welshman could fill in for Harry Kane last season if the England captain faces a layoff that could hamper his action.

3:10 Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kave Solhegol explain why Manchester United have never started 'credible negotiations' to sign Pele from Real Madrid.

Bale will have a much stronger presence than the alternatives, and if his movement deteriorates in the coming years, it is tempting to think that he could make some sort of change to that central forward role that was unhindered by former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Analysis: ‘It’s time to leave Bale Madrid’

1:17 Ramon Calderon, former president of the Spanish club, has said that joining Gareth Bale from Real Madrid to Tottenham will apply to all parties.

Former Real Madrid captain Ramon Calderon told Sky Sports: “If he wants to go to Tottenham, I hope he will go there. I have no personal knowledge of his intentions or the terms of the contract, but apparently it seems to be Tottenham.

“Sometimes when the salary of a player who wants to leave Real Madrid is too high, we share a portion of that salary, but I don’t know if that will be the case now.

“He came here as an MVP from Tottenham, but now it remains to be seen if he can recoup his time as a good player because it’s clear that Zinedine Zidane does not trust him. It’s time to end this situation and it’s the best moment for me to do that.

“I think it will be [a permanent deal]. He has two years left on his contract, so if he leaves this season I think he will stay at the new club for the rest of his life. He’s still at a good level for three or four years, so if he moves to Tottenham he will end his life there.

“I don’t know if Del Alley will be part of this deal, but I don’t think Tottenham will want to release him because he’s a good player. No big team would want to have him on their side.”

