Vikings are not necessarily blonde or not Scandinavian, a new study shows

We thought we knew everything about the Vikings. But some new research suggests that we may be misunderstood.

In its largest study, published in the Wednesday issue of Nature, researchers found that many Vikings actually have brown hair. They are not from Scandinavia.

In a six-year study, archaeologists and academics analyzed more than 400 Viking skeletons from sites in Scandinavia, Greenland and the United Kingdom using DNA technology.

They discovered that the Vikings were not from Scandinavia – genes from Asia and Southern Europe were also in their bloodstream.