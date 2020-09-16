Miguel Angel Lopez succeeds in claiming the Tri-France stage as Primos Roeglick tightens his grip on yellow

After Chep Gus (Jumbo-Wisma) appears to have ridden his team leader Primos Rocklick off his wheel three kilometers away. Except for the category Cole de la Los took advantage of the Lopez chaos, jumping on the American wheel and advancing toward the fourth Grand Tour stage success of his career.

However, Race leader Rocklik regained his composure before leaving the Slovene country. Thadej Bokakar (UAE Team Emirates) Stuck at his wheel.

With a 25% slope on the roads, the final pair of brutal climbs took an eternity to end, with each attempt of the exhausted riders looking like a final victory in the final round of a heavyweight race.

Stuck between rock and a hard spot – he didn’t know whether to wait for Rockley or follow Angel Lopez – Gus eventually gave a killer blow from a stage winner, especially in the worst corner, and Columbia abandoned him.

“I was riding in front, I was accelerating over a change, I looked back, no one was behind me. Suddenly, Lopez came across and I tried to stay with him, but he was too strong,” Guz said immediately. When I found out I had overstepped, I stepped back and tried to speed up the Primos a little, speed up with him. That was great. ”

Reconnected by lifting himself off the canvas from the setback with Gus, Rockley began to think about devoting more time to the bogeyman who had taken to the stage as his nearest rival. Bokar may have moved a few seconds behind in the final 200 meters before finishing third.