Landslides on Gulf coasts; Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. – A section of the bridge collapsed on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Sally washed up on the Gulf Coast and turned the streets into white-covered rivers due to 30-inch rain and storm surge in Pensacola.

Sally’s strong winds were centered in Florida and Alabama. In Fensacola, Florida, part of the Bensacola Bay Bridge collapsed, and the city was mostly underwater.

Floods have proven to be Sally’s worst danger due to the slow storm’s heavy rainfall: “Historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to large river floods,” forecasters say.

Photos and videos from coastal areas showed trees falling, debris and boats being tossed, and streets flooded. At 9 a.m. local time, a water level station in Pensacola sank 5.5 feet above sea level, the National Hurricane Center said.

Flash flood emergencies were in effect and rescue efforts are underway in parts of southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle because of the possible 35 inches of rain in storm isolated bags.

Sally predicts he will travel inland Wednesday night across southeastern Alabama before reaching Georgia on Thursday and Carolina on Friday.

Some parts of Alabama and Florida can receive about 10 to 20 inches of rain, with isolated bags getting up to 35 inches.

Sally is the eighth-named hurricane to hit the U.S. continent this year – the highest in recorded history until September 16th.

About 500,000 homes and businesses are without electricity, according to the utility supervisor poweroutage.us.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan confirmed that part of the three-mile bridge was missing, the largest damage since Hurricane Sally. Santa Rosa County Emergency Management tweeted a photo showing the missing part of the bridge.

Pictures of a crane falling on the bridge and hitting a part of the roadway. The brand new three-mile bridge, or Pensacola Bay Bridge, connects the city with the Gulf Breeze.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it could not estimate the damage to the bridge caused by high winds.

On Tuesday, a construction crew loosened and struck a fishing vessel Stayed under the three-mile bridge, Forcing the bridge to close.

– Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal | 10:23 a.m. C.D.

Much of the city of Pennsylvania was under water Wednesday morning, with floodwaters turning streets into white-covered rivers and trees booking Balfox Street. Downtown was mostly empty, except for police officers and a few brave spectators.

Nick Jangari, owner of Nick’s Badlands Bar in New York, was sitting in the doorway of his dark, empty bar at Balfox. Jangari has been coming to the bar since Monday and said he wants to keep an eye on his building. But he did not expect things to get as bad as he did overnight on Tuesday.

A few blocks down, on Jefferson Street, cars flooded around the Holiday Inn Express and the Benzacola Little Theater. The floodwaters looked like the Gulf of Mexico as the wind blew the water away.

People were standing on the porch of the hotel, staring, looking at the water that was in the parking lot.

– Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal | 10:15 a.m. C.D.

The Cajun Navy gives a first look at the damage to Alabama’s Orange Coast

The United Cajun Navy holds ground boots on Orange Beach and is inspecting the damage so far from Type 2 storms.

The non-profit organization, which is dedicated to providing relief efforts and equipping rescue teams to areas affected by natural disasters, posted a video on Facebook showing the storm surge and heavy flooding in the streets and the boat that capsized on the side of the road next to a refrigerator. .

– Daniel Medina, Montgomery Advertiser | 9 a.m. C.D.

Rescue teams are working to pull people out of their homes Sally was damaged by the hurricane and amid heavy flooding, senior forecaster David Eversol said with the National Weather Service on mobile.

“There are currently two flash flood emergencies off the coast of Baldwin Fort Walton Beach,” he said.

Eversol said several condos were damaged along the Gulf Coast and the surf shop and pink pony pub were damaged. A boat floated between some buildings and the debris on the orange beach leaned against some condos.

“We know people are being rescued and we know there is severe property damage,” he said.

– Kirsten Biscus, Montgomery Advertiser | 8:10 p.m.

Sally’s path and landslide are very steep Like Hurricane Ivan, Caused by a landslide on the same day – September 16 – 2004, 16 years ago, at the same place where Sally was scheduled to land. Evan was a strong Type 3 storm, and devastated the area.

– Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal | 8 p.m.

Hurricane Sally, which was wet and windy, could not even make it Flora-Bama. According to a photo and caption released by the United Cajun Navy at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday, “the country’s most popular beach menu” still stands. A volunteer rescue team is currently conducting relief efforts in Escambia County.

The photo shows no damage to its roof or its walls, but shows rising water around the landmark bar on the border of Alabama and Florida.

– Daniel Medina, Pensacola News Journal | 8 p.m.

Oculus County rescue workers were called Emergency evacuation was required in some areas as Sally created flooding early Wednesday.

“We have been receiving reports of flooded roads and houses, and are actively involved in water recovery and evacuation,” Patrick Maddox, director of Oculus Public Safety, told district officials at 4 p.m.

County spokeswoman Christopher Saul said 543 people “needed to be evacuated” in the southern tip of Oculus County by 5:30 p.m.

– Tom McLaughlin, Northwest Florida Daily News | 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service on Mobile reported a trained location Northwest Pentagon is expected to receive 30 inches of rain. NAS Pensacola reported 24.8 inches of rain and wind up to 92 miles per hour.

Earlier on Wednesday, the weather service issued a “rare” flash flood emergency warning.

Dave Eversol, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Alabama Mobile, said: “If a flash flood hits us, it poses a significant risk to lives and property.” That is, people are being dragged out of their homes there, rescuing people from cars. This is perfect with a hurricane emergency, which is one of our two extreme warnings. ”

Intermediate 10 on the Eskambia Bay Bridge, east and west, closed due to high winds.

– Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal | 7:30 p.m.

Jim Condor, renowned weather channel meteorologist, Was in Pensacola early Wednesday morning to monitor the storm. Condor was disgraced in reporting from the worst weather conditions in the country.

He tweeted Video of powerful winds Footage from the weather channel tearing the city apart Wednesday morning showed he was crushed by heavy rain.

– Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal | 6:30 p.m.

Sally is the eighth-named hurricane to make landfall on the American continent this year – more than seven hurricanes in recorded history since September 16, 1916. According to Bill Clotsback, Research scientist and meteorologist at Colorado State University.

The record for most continental landslides in the United States in an Atlantic season is nine, set in 1916. Sally’s Eye Center was hit by a landslide near the Gulf Coast of Alabama at 4:45 a.m. local time.

– John Bacon, USA Today | 4:45 p.m.