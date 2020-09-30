M4 Traffic: Road closed after crash today near Siphonham – Updates

This afternoon (Wednesday, September 30) there were two separate accidents on the same length of the M4.

Wiltshire police have confirmed that they were involved in two accidents, the J17 A350 (Chippenham) and the J18 A46 (Bath) on the Westbind Trail.

All traffic is currently on the Westbound lane due to several car accidents and another collision.

The Inrix Traffic Observatory reported traffic on both the Westbound and Eastbound lanes, while traffic officials assessed the situation at 11.54am.

Highways UK South West tweeted: “# M4 Westward between J17 # Chippenham And J18 #Bath Currently closed due to accident. Please plan your trip considering alternative routes. ”

In a warning, their website Highways England says a visit to southwestern Wiltshire police.

They have issued the following diversion: “Exit M4 at J17 and follow the solid diamond diversion logo

2nd exit south of the A350 from Roundabout

“Exit 4th on the A420 West (Bristol Road) at the Chipmunham A350 / A420 Roundabout.

“Exit 3rd A46 North on Gold Ashton A420 / A46 Roundabout

“Rejoin M4 in J18.”

This is a live blog, which will be updated as we know more.

Scroll down and update your browser when you receive the latest updates.