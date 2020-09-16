Louisiana State University Football coach Ed Argeron said Tuesday that the team’s ‘most’ already liked the novel. Corona virus.

“I think – not all of our players – but most of our players like it,” Oregon said during a phone conference on Tuesday. “So, I hope they don’t catch it again, and they don’t come out to games.”

“I’m not going to say it all,” he continued when asked for clarity. “But some players like it. I don’t know the percentage. Hopefully, once you like it, you’ll never get it back.”

O’Connor said the team currently has “about three or four guys” and that they have a few players in isolation – although he did not specify the exact number.

He said everyone except two or three attack lines had missed training since the test two weeks ago.

“We’re better off going to the season in all the camps now, obviously we have to be very careful,” Oregon said. “Our comrades feel better.”

On August 15, as students began to return to campus, the university began reporting a total positive corona virus. Since then, the school has confirmed more than 750 COVID-19 cases, with 50 positive cases from September 11 to September 13.

Game Chart At least 30 members have been isolated since the beginning of this summer because they tested positive for COVID-19 or had contact with at least one infected person.

The Tigers, ranked fifth in the country, aim to retain their title when they open the home season against the state of Mississippi on September 26th.