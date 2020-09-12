Won 3 2.3 million prizes from the Foundation of British Mathematical Genius Mark Zuckerberg

A mathematical genius has won a $ 2.3 million prize from the foundation of Mark Zuckerberg, which creates complex equations that result from shaking a cup of tea.

Martin Hire, 44, of Imperial College London, hit the jackpot with the 2021 Breakthrough Prize for Mathematics.

An Austro-British researcher living in London with his mathematician wife, Su-Mei Li, worked on random analysis.

Based on the calculus of the Japanese mathematician Kyosi Ido, he explored how random effects can turn mathematics into complex problems, such as the field and the shaking of tea.

His work is so complex that it astonishes even other mathematicians.

Jeremy Quostell, a professor of mathematics at the University of Toronto, once joked to colleagues in his works: ‘This theory must have been passed down from aliens’.

Professor Hirer is now looking to buy a house with his wife in London when the prize money goes into his account.

The picture is an example of Professor Hire’s captivating equations as shown on his website

The mathematician created a 180-page essay based on the idea of ​​‘regular structures’, which stunned competitors and found someone saying that it should have been obtained from brilliant aliens.

Describes randomness: The work of Professor Haider Professor Hirer's specialty is random partial differentiation equations, which look at how random actions confuse ordinary things. It may be the movement of air in an air tunnel or how a drop of water escapes when it hits a tissue. But when the random action is too strong, the equation becomes too difficult to solve. Professor Hierre developed the usual frameworks, published in 2014, that made it possible to control random action and redesign it, allowing equations to be solved.

During the lockout, Britt received the results of the 2021 Breakthrough Prize for Mathematics created by Zuckerberg and Israeli-Russian investor Yuri Milner on Skype.

He said: ‘I was surprised, but apparently very impressed. I would be very happy if you could encourage some people to study mathematics or understand a little better what mathematics is.

‘Mathematics is true. Once you find something in math, it applies to all eternity. ‘

This genius was born and raised in Geneva, Switzerland, where his advanced intellect was quickly discovered.

At a school science event he developed a software that became Amadeus, known as the ‘Swiss military knife for editing sound’, which is widely used in the music industry.

Professor Hire studied mathematics at the University of Geneva – where his father, Professor Ernst Hirer, was a mathematician – with a master’s and PhD in physics.

But when he realized that working in theoretical physics could be quickly written off and forgotten he went back to mathematics.

He said: ‘I really don’t want to put my name to a decision that could overturn anything else after three years.

‘In mathematics, that is if you get a result. This is the universal nature of mathematics, you will find the absolute facts. ‘

Professor Hirer’s specialty is random partial differentiation equations, which look at how random actions confuse ordinary things.

An Austro-British researcher living in London with his mathematician wife Su-mei Li (pictured) worked on random analysis

Picture one of the complex equations of the Austro-British professor from his website

‘Science Oscar’: What is the Breakthrough Prize? The M 3 Million Silicon Fence Sponsorship Award is for Oscar-style glamor and dedication to basic science. The prizes are in physics, life sciences and math. Yuri Milner, a physician and Internet pioneer who turned Silicon Valley investor, created the prize in 2012 to star scientists, hoping to popularize basic science and generate public support. Unlike the Nobel Prize, which often goes to retirees, the ‘Breakthrough Prize’ seeks to recognize recent discoveries, but does not necessarily have concrete applications of their work. The prize is only eight years old, but it is much more glamorous than the coveted Nobel, which comes with a prize money of about $ 1 million and is often shared by two or three prize winners. Hosts include Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Ma Huateng, founder and CEO of Chinese internet company Tencent.

It may be the movement of air in an air tunnel or how a drop of water escapes when it hits a tissue.

But when the random action is too strong, the equation becomes too difficult to solve.

Explaining his research, Professor Hirer said: ‘I study a type of mathematics called random area difference equations.

‘They are equations that arise when you try to read something that develops over time.

‘For example, you want to model the flow of air like the wind in an air tunnel, it certainly depends on the time because it changes over time, but it also depends on the location – the wind speed varies at different points in the wind tunnel.

‘So if you have a system like this, it develops further under randomness.

‘So, if you have the randomness of entering the game, it is described by the coherent area difference equation.’

Professor Hierre developed the usual frameworks, published in 2014, that made it possible to control random action and redesign it, allowing equations to be solved.

The French, German, Austrian and English-speaking mathematician won the Fields Medal in 2014 – one of the highest mathematics courses – and became a knight in 2016.

Professor Alice Cast, President of Imperial College London, said: ‘Martin Hire’s advances have deeply shaped our understanding of random processes.

Mariam Mirzakani, Martin Hirer and Manjul Bargawa have been awarded the 2014 Fields Medal at the International Congress of Mathematicians in Seoul, South Korea.

‘He has brought clarity to random events and equations that were previously incomprehensible.

His creativity and in-depth insight led to powerful advances in mathematics, physics, computer and finance.

‘Martin is an inspiring ambassador for Imperial, Mathematics and Science – he deserves the Breakthrough Prize.’

Rock music lover is also the creator of the award-winning sound-editing project Amadeus, which is popular among DJs, music makers and gaming companies, and is a lucrative side.

When he is not at work, Stephen King enjoys novels, cooking Asian-Western fusion dishes, skiing and walking with his wife in the countryside.