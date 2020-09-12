Trump campaign misrepresents ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ in fundraising ad

The Trump campaign released an ad mispronouncing Nobel as “Nobel” to celebrate his second nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Citing his role in normalizing relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, an extreme right-wing Norwegian legislator once again nominated President Donald Trump for the prestigious award.

Anyone can be nominated for the prize, and hundreds of candidates will be submitted each year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Trump campaign released an ad this week about President Donald Trump being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but the Nobel was mistyped as “Nobel.”

The Facebook Advertising The text shows Trump smiling in the overlay: “President Donald Trump was nominated for the Noble Peace Prize.” Another headline reads: “President Trump Reaches Peace in the Middle East!”

2021 Appointment Came earlier this week From an extreme right-wing Norwegian legislator who praised Trump’s role Fostering negotiations Between Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month.

Christian Typing-Gazette Told Fox News, “The Nobel Peace Prize should be awarded to Donald J. Trump for all efforts to lead to peace in the region.”

Typing-bike Previously threw Trump’s name Running in 2019 for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

Of course, Trump did not enjoy widespread peace in the region. The Trump administration’s most popular plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was immediately rejected by Palestinian leaders earlier this year, and US troops are still being sent to Iraq and Syria.

Any head of state or member of a national government A candidate can submit, And hundreds are presented each year with valuable praise. These rules allow university professors and directors of foreign policy institutions to submit candidates, The BBC reported.

Trump celebrated the recognition on Twitter on Wednesday morning by re-posting congratulatory messages from Conservatives.

On Donald J. Trump (realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2020

The President has long wanted the gift The selection committee exploded For not already paying homage to him.

His re-election team quickly moved to celebrate supporters by asking for donations through advertisements and campaign emails and speeches.

Four US presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize, most recently 2009 by former President Barack Obama. Trump has criticized that choice.