Press Stories: Capturing Easter Sunday Around the World

Global celebrations of Easter were observed with various traditions and ceremonies around the world, bringing together Christian communities to commemorate the holiday.

In India, Christian families in Purulia, West Bengal, lit candles and placed flowers on graves to honor the occasion. Meanwhile, Pope Francis led Easter Sunday Mass at the Vatican, offering prayers for peace and addressing global crises in his sermon.

In Ukraine, clerics led prayers and lit the holy fire during Easter religious services in Kyiv, and the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem presided over the Easter Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Israel.

King Charles III of Britain made a significant public appearance by attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle, following his recent cancer diagnosis. In the U.S., the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival took place in New York, while worshipers gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington for prayers.

Other Easter celebrations included Mass in Lithuania, an Easter egg hunt in Vermont, and various services and ceremonies in Spain, Ukraine, and Baltimore. Participants donned colorful hats and costumes, and engaged in processions, prayers, and sermons to mark the holiday.

The festivities combined traditional religious observances with joyful events, showcasing the global unity and shared traditions of Easter celebrations across different cultures and countries.