The next generation console herald for the siege of the Rainbow River!

Ubisoft has unveiled a remake version of its old game and delivered the good news about the PS5 and Xbox Series X for the Rainbow Six Siege with an event called Ubisoft Forward or Ubiford. But how does the Rainbow Six siege innovate for this next-generation console?

Next-generation console features for the Rainbow Six siege

The long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X Heralds for Ubisoft’s famous FPS game Rainbow Six Siege. Accordingly, the game will appear with 120 FPS and 4K support. Ubisoft plans to make an ambitious introduction to the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, with the game expected to deliver the most effective gameplay.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has good news for those who have an Xbox One or PS4 version of the game. Accordingly, you can get the new version for PS5 at no extra cost.

In addition, the event also announced the fifth annual Renewal Shadow Legacy of the game. You can find information about the update from this link.

Ubisoft also appeared in front of sports enthusiasts at the Ufiford event with the remake of the Prince of Persia identified with the company. The product, which comes with its updated graphics, will come to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms for nostalgic lovers.

You can get the game from Epic Store and Apple. The Prince of Persia remake game currently available for pre-order is expected to be released in November. How do you think the game’s shadow legacy update happened? Do you think the Rainbow Six Siege can successfully operate on new generation consoles? We look forward to your feedback.