Home Top News ESO and SAFE begin to implement the Stroke Action Plan

ESO and SAFE begin to implement the Stroke Action Plan

Sep 11, 2020 0 Comments
Re-designed natural enzyme could help nerve damage caused by stroke, spinal cord injury

Reviewed Emily Henderson, B.Sc.September 11 2020

The European Stroke Organization (ESO) and the Stroke Alliance for Europe (SAFE) began the phase of implementing the Stroke Action Plan for Europe in 2018-2030, with virtual meetings of more than 80 experts from 52 countries, each with their own national scientific communities or stroke support organizations.

The Stroke Action Plan sets goals for 2030, which include new plans for new stroke, stroke unit maintenance first level care and stroke services.

Currently, less than half of all stroke patients in Europe receive appropriate care, and there are large disparities between and within countries.

By adopting resource-based policies for prevention and care, the burden of stroke in Europe can be significantly reduced with large cost savings for society.

In his introduction, ESO President Professor Martin Dichens reinforced the overall goal of the initiative to create a framework to help countries improve stroke treatment across Europe.

Only with your involvement, cooperation and joint efforts can the representatives of the National Scientific Associations and Patient Organizations achieve this goal.. “

Martin Dichens, President Professor, European Stroke Organization

The SAP-E steering committee provided detailed insights into the production work and achievements to date and an overview for years to come.

SAFE Director-General Arlene Wilkie identified key unmet needs from the perspective of patients and caregivers in various regions of Europe. Professor Hane Christensen outlined how the Copenhagen Stroke Action Plan will be implemented nationally.

“By signing a SAP-E Notice, the Ministries of Health, Stroke Support Organizations and Stroke Scientific Associations pledge to support and act within the program in their respective countries to achieve the goals of SAP-E.”

READ  Delhi Government Dismisses COVID-19 Alarm: Close To 5,000 Beds Vacant

Elements of the program include prevention, maintenance, monitoring and monitoring of key performance indicators across Europe.

As a pan-European initiative, SAP-E will work with health officials, health care providers and patients to reduce the burden of stroke through a concerted and systematic effort. SAP-E is the largest stroke program ever undertaken in Europe.

Source:

European Stroke System

You May Also Like

Before the kickoff, Patrick Mahomes and Deshan Watson take the lead in a joint demonstration where players are said to be 'booze'.

Before the kickoff, Patrick Mahomes and Deshan Watson take the lead in a joint demonstration where players are said to be ‘booze’.

Scott Morrison to 'inhumane' Annastasia Palas

Scott Morrison to ‘inhumane’ Annastasia Palas

China has reduced the United States for canceling 1,000 student visas

New guidance has been launched in the virtual circle to run high quality mental health support

New guidance has been launched in the virtual circle to run high quality mental health support

Irish PM says Boris Johnson's move to breach parts of Brexit deal erodes confidence | political news

Irish PM says Boris Johnson’s move to breach parts of Brexit deal erodes confidence | political news

Xbox Game Pass EA Play

Xbox Series X / S Australian Pricing and Release Date Revealed

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *