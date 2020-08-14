Home Top News John Lewis confirms 8 keep closures which includes Birmingham flagship

Aug 14, 2020 0 Comments
John Lewis confirms eight store closures including Birmingham flagship

John Lewis currently verified all 8 retail web sites introduced in July as at-chance of closure will now never ever reopen.

The closures incorporate John Lewis’s Grand Central section retail store in the coronary heart of Birmingham, which has been shut because lockdown.

The retailer explained the affected retailers had currently been monetarily challenged prior to the pandemic and that the change in the direction of on-line buying during coronavirus intended the stores would not be commercially practical in the upcoming.

The small business claimed it would get the job done with personnel to come across new roles where feasible.

In a assertion, John Lewis mentioned: “This is a quite sad celebration and a single we never considered was possible when we to start with opened these shops.

“Our expectation was that we would trade in these locations for quite a few yrs to come, but they have been monetarily challenged before the pandemic and we have not been in a position to locate a way that would let us to turn that all around.

“We are grateful to individuals who have expressed their guidance considering that saying the proposed closure final month, and for the amazing professionalism our companions have revealed – they stay our absolute precedence and will be absolutely supported more than the coming weeks.”

John Lewis’s Grand Central office shop in the heart of Birmingham is a unique blow.

West Midlands mayor Andy Road claimed: “A sad piece of information that is to do with John Lewis in central Birmingham.

“We have been contacted yesterday by them and they have in truth confirmed to their team that the proposal to close the central Birmingham store has develop into a reality and it will not now reopen.

“That is inspite of myself, (chief of Birmingham City Council) Ian Ward and (chief executive of the West Midlands Advancement Enterprise) Neil Rami possessing fulfilled with them and set forward what we feel were being really practical choices which they have picked not to take.”

Avenue, a former taking care of director of John Lewis, experienced been urging the chain to reverse what he referred to as the “dreadful mistake” of closing its Grand Central department, considering that the proposal was introduced at the conclusion of July.

The stores closing are Croydon, Watford, Heathrow Terminal Two, St Pancras Global, Birmingham, Swindon, Tamworth and Newbury.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

