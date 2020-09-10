Demetria Bunnister: A third-grade teacher died of the corona virus in South Carolina

Demetria pannister The virus was detected Died Friday and Monday. The 28-year-old taught for five years at Windsor Elementary School in CNN, a subsidiary of Columbia. WIS Report . August 31 began the third year of teaching third graders.

In addition to teaching, Bunnister was also interested in music and worked on various projects with school singers. He also ran a student club for interested singers.

“Mrs. Bunnister, also known as Windsor’s Sangford, brought great joy to our school by using her musical talents,” said Denise Quiggle, principal of Windsor Foundation.

At a school attendance event last year, he wrote a song for the song “Old Down Road” about the importance of missing classes, a popular song written by rapper Lil Nass X.