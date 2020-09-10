Beyonc மற்றும் and J-Z hire Lana Supercar for 75.75 million a week

The power couple Beyonc மற்றும் and JZ sailed on the Mediterranean for $ 2.75 million a week in a Super Yacht.

The $ 1.92 billion stars celebrated Beyonc 39’s 39th birthday with their children Blue Ivy, 8, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 3, in an incredible boat.

The sun Beyonc மற்றும் and J-Z are said to have spotted their children on the Cavat beach in Croatia.

They traveled in a luxury boat 106 m long and 13 m high Lana Beyonc’s weekly birthday bonus holiday.

Built by an Italian shipbuilder, Lana One of the most impressive supercats on the water.

Inside are eight statorrooms and a master suite, each decorated in a unique color scheme.

Lana There is also plenty of entertainment to keep his VIP guests entertained while they stay.

There is a luxurious spa with treatment rooms, a cozy gym with professional trainers, a cinema room with impressive audio system and an outdoor pool to enjoy sunny days.

SuperSatz has a unique beach club and two folding terraces that offer all the sophisticated toys including jet skis, whack boards, seaboos, waterskies, inflatable paddle boards and fishing equipment.

Lana The Knols-Carter clan can host up to 34 crews to ensure their every need is met.

The Crazy in love One of the hitmakers came out Of Lana Fast boats with their two youngest children during a seven-day voyage in Croatia.

The family defended themselves Corona virus By wearing masks while on dry land, Beyoncின்’s mask plays with a white smile.

The break came after Beyonc recently discovered filming in Hamptons and the release of her visual album. Black is King At Disney +.

Talked about entertainment Black is King In an interview Good Morning America And revealed all the work that went into it.

He said: “It’s been a year in production. I’ve worked with a diverse team of talented directors, actors and creators from all over the world to redesign the story. The Lion King.

“The story unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful landscape settings and raw, new skills.

“But it all started in my backyard. So, from my home to Johannesburg, Ghana, London, Belgium, the Grand Canyon. It is a journey to revive this image. ”

This is Beyonc’s first visual album Lemon drink In 2016, it topped the list of many best albums.

