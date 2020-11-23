Cardi P. Lamonds 2020 AMA’s Over Dentist Appointment

Instagram

Defending his favorite song in rap / hip hop gudo with collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Wap’ won the honor twice for the first time in hitmaker history.

AceShowbiz –

Cardi b Sunday (November 22) night made history at the American Music Awards – but missed the ceremony to go to the dentist.

The 28-year-old rapper became the first artist in history to win a favorite song in the rap / hip hop category at two awards – first in 2018 with “Bodak Yellow” and on Sunday “Wap” Megan Fire Stallion.

Such as stars Jennifer Lopez, Pepe Rexha And Dua Lipa Attending a socially distant awards ceremony, Cardi missed out in favor of looking at his teeth.

“Thanks guys .And I appreciate all the love from the mech fans and the popularity of everyone who supported the song. Thanks for voting,” he tweeted.

“Oops, if I knew all of this was declining today, I would reconsider my dentist appointment. I’m very swollen. (Sic)”

Cardi B expressed disappointment at not being able to attend the 2020 AMAs.

He also attached an audio message in the tweet, in which he said, “I just want to know if I’m going to get an AMAs or something. I will not go to the dentist and cate with my ** teeth.”

“Now I’m all F ** king talking crazy. But I wanted to thank everyone. I love you so much.”

Cardi nominated for Favorite Female Artist (Rap / Hip-Hop) at the event Nicki Minaj, “Anaconda” lost the title to hitmaker.