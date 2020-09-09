Travis Scott drops McDonald’s themed merchandise, which includes a $ 90 chicken nail pillow

The “Astrovert” teamed up with rapper McDonald
For $ 6 this month’s “Travis Scott meal”, this is Scott’s McDonald’s order – a quarter bouncer with cheese, a medium fry with BBQ sauce and a sprite with extra ice.
To celebrate the success of the connection, naturally, there are ingredients, and there are plenty.
You will not find less than 24 graphic t – shirts with McDonald’s clip art in the early 2000’s, including a $ 1 McDonald’s apple pie – shirt – “always had a thing for sweets.”
(Note for beginners – you’ll find the words “Cactus Jack” throughout the site. That’s Scott’s record label name and his nickname; his legal name is Jack Webster.)
For the more sophisticated Macbeth, there is dark 300 dark-wash denim with embroidered golden arches in the left back pocket. Scott did not underestimate the home decor: find a menu 250 menu rug with rapper McDonald’s, 10 packs of cactus Jack McDonald’s Styrofoam cups or a sad realistic chicken nail body pillow that will run you $ 90.
Scott’s social media presence is relatively disabled, but he recently Tweet a photo of yourself
Serve a McDonald’s meal (in a mask and dazzling silver chain) to celebrate the collaboration. In a statement by McDonald’s, Scott said he could not “be more excited” to unite the “two iconic worlds” – his, and Big Mac.
The partnership with Scott could provide much-needed impetus for McDonald’s, it saw Wholesale tank 30% compared to a year ago
, According to its second-quarter earnings report released in July. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempchinsky put this bad report into contagion.
The “Travis Scott Meal” promotion starts Tuesday and ends on October 4th. The limited edition items – including that weird chicken nugget pillow – will be on sale sooner rather than later.
