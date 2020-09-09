Travis Scott drops McDonald’s themed merchandise, which includes a $ 90 chicken nail pillow

The “Astrovert” teamed up with rapper McDonald For $ 6 this month’s “Travis Scott meal”, this is Scott’s McDonald’s order – a quarter bouncer with cheese, a medium fry with BBQ sauce and a sprite with extra ice.

To celebrate the success of the connection, naturally, there are ingredients, and there are plenty.

Go to Scott’s site You will not find less than 24 graphic t – shirts with McDonald’s clip art in the early 2000’s, including a $ 1 McDonald’s apple pie – shirt – “always had a thing for sweets.”

(Note for beginners – you’ll find the words “Cactus Jack” throughout the site. That’s Scott’s record label name and his nickname; his legal name is Jack Webster.)