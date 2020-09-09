Six supermarkets in Rhonda Xenon Duff have said they will improve their Govt safety measures or face closure.

Six supermarkets in Rhonda Sinon Duff (RCD) are said to be improving their corona virus protection measures or covering the face.

The RCD Council says it will take a while “Tough stance” on these businesses To ensure that they continue to help keep shoppers safe.

Supermarkets have been criticized for not ensuring that social exclusion is maintained and for the availability of hand and cleaning sanitizers in appropriate places.

The council’s public health and safety committee found that six of the 45 supermarket premises they visited did not comply with the corona virus protection regulations that came into force in Wales on August 10.

As a result, development notices (orange) have now been issued for the following campuses:

Tesco, Talbot Green

Tesco, Talbot Green Aldi, Port

Morrisons, Port

Little, Aberdere

Iceland, Pondicherry (Dof Street)

Co., Ynysybwl

These businesses will now be given 48 hours to resolve the issues highlighted or further enforcement action will be considered, including the option to issue closure notices.

The move follows the message of RCD Council President Andrew Morgan, who has raised concerns not only across the Rhonda Xenon Duff, but also against supermarkets on behalf of Wales.



Cllr Andrew Morgan said: “Council officials have inspected more than 45 supermarkets across the RCD.

“Everyone who has been tested has been advised on ways to improve how they work, although eight supermarkets receive follow-up visits and are provided with six development announcements.

“During the tests, many businesses were instructed on the rules and immediately made improvements and continued to implement them. As a result, businesses today avoid being given advance notice.”



He added: “Supermarkets and businesses across Rhonda Xenon Duff are being asked to improve how they operate within the Covit-19 rules. The virus is not gone, but RCD and Wales can be kept safe by following the guidelines. “