Home Science Research: Where did watermelon come from? It was cultivated 4,300 years ago

Research: Where did watermelon come from? It was cultivated 4,300 years ago

May 26, 2021 0 Comments
Research: Where did watermelon come from? It was cultivated 4,300 years ago

The Watermelon, One of the most important and popular fruits in the world, produces over 200 million tons per year, and its origins in Northeast Africa, especially in the Cர்டrdoba region of Sudan, are believed to put an end to decades of controversy over watermelon and its origins, according to a new scientific study rewriting history.

Researchers from the UK and the United States, led by Dr. Guilom Somisky of the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, conducted genetic analysis and published it in the journal National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), which is considered the oldest wild watermelon and is a close relative of today’s watermelon.

This finding explains why watermelons today are susceptible to disease – as genetic analysis shows – watermelon grown during its evolution lost many resistant genes.

Watermelons are susceptible to viruses and fungi, which is why in conventional agriculture they are often sprayed with fungicides and other chemicals against pathogenic microorganisms.

Since the ancient ancestor of watermelon from Sudan has high immunity genes, it is believed that the analysis of its gene will help to grow more resistant watermelons in the future, which will also help reduce pesticides.

Researchers also examined ancient portraits in tombs in neighboring Egypt, revealing that the Egyptians cultivated watermelons at least 4,300 years ago. However, scientists estimate that watermelons, melons and cucumbers were grown separately and began to be cultivated several times in different seasons and in different parts of the world.

READ  The new simulation shows exactly what the dark thing would be like if we could see it

Follow LiFO.gr in Google News and get to know all the news first

View all the latest news from Greece and the world at LiFO.gr

You May Also Like

One question is enough to find out what kind of person they are talking to

One question is enough to find out what kind of person they are talking to

The newly discovered enzymes are not heavy metal fans

The newly discovered enzymes are not heavy metal fans

Extensive cross-sectional galaxy-scientific study of another galaxy reveals significant similarity with CNBetta.com

Electron microscope's new algorithm breaks resolution, magnifying atomic vibrations 100 million times

Electron microscope’s new algorithm breaks resolution, magnifying atomic vibrations 100 million times

5 English Moon Idioms Part 1 | 5 Moon Idioms Part1

5 English Moon Idioms Part 1 | 5 Moon Idioms Part1

'Focus'; The CEO warns Airtel users

‘Focus’; The CEO warns Airtel users

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *