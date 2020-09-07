Open and closed on Labor Day 2020

As of July 2020, there were more 159 million people In the U.S. Civil Labor Force – and, in commemoration of the federal holiday, many of them take a holiday on Monday, September 7th.
To help guide you through Labor Day, here is a list of which businesses are open and closed:
Open
- Target – Open regular times
- Walmart – Open regular times
- Groger – Open regular times
- Trader Jose – Open regular times
- Movie Theaters – Some movie theaters may be open in your state due to corona virus restrictions. Call your local theater to check it out.
- Zoos – Open at regular times
- Malls – Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.
- National Parks – Some national parks are open throughout the United States. Call before coming to the park.
Closed
- Government Buildings – Any state-owned property such as DMVs and public libraries are often closed.
- Banks – Financial institutions are usually closed, however ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or withdraw some cash.
- Post Office – The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and U.S. Post Offices will also be closed.
- FedEx – Offices will be open with modified hours, but there will be no deliveries on Labor Day.
- Museums – If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure it is not closed. While some museums are open, others are not.
The best way to make sure a business or company is open is to call forward.