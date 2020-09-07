Home Economy Open and closed on Labor Day 2020

Sep 07, 2020 0 Comments
Open and closed on Labor Day 2020
As of July 2020, there were more 159 million people In the U.S. Civil Labor Force – and, in commemoration of the federal holiday, many of them take a holiday on Monday, September 7th.

To help guide you through Labor Day, here is a list of which businesses are open and closed:

Open

  • Target – Open regular times
  • Walmart – Open regular times
  • Groger – Open regular times
  • Trader Jose – Open regular times
  • Movie Theaters – Some movie theaters may be open in your state due to corona virus restrictions. Call your local theater to check it out.
  • Zoos – Open at regular times
  • Malls – Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.
  • National Parks – Some national parks are open throughout the United States. Call before coming to the park.

Closed

  • Government Buildings – Any state-owned property such as DMVs and public libraries are often closed.
  • Banks – Financial institutions are usually closed, however ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or withdraw some cash.
  • Post Office – The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and U.S. Post Offices will also be closed.
  • FedEx – Offices will be open with modified hours, but there will be no deliveries on Labor Day.
  • Museums – If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure it is not closed. While some museums are open, others are not.

The best way to make sure a business or company is open is to call forward.

