Open and closed on Labor Day 2020

As of July 2020, there were more 159 million people In the U.S. Civil Labor Force – and, in commemoration of the federal holiday, many of them take a holiday on Monday, September 7th.

To help guide you through Labor Day, here is a list of which businesses are open and closed:

Open

Target – Open regular times

Walmart – Open regular times

Groger – Open regular times

Trader Jose – Open regular times

Movie Theaters – Some movie theaters may be open in your state due to corona virus restrictions. Call your local theater to check it out.

Zoos – Open at regular times

Malls – Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

National Parks – Some national parks are open throughout the United States. Call before coming to the park.