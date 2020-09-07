Novak Djokovic: ‘He’ll be the worst man of his life’ says John McEnroe

With the French Open set to begin later this month, the World No. 1 has a chance to add all his time to this reduced season – but has the Serbian tarnished his reputation?

Seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe, famous for exploding on the court, hopes the incident will have an impact.

“I’m not saying he can’t recover,” McEnroe said. “If he embraces that role, I think he can be healed. He’s chasing history. He’s trying to surpass Rafa. [Nadal] And Roger [Federer].

“He’s young, and we all know that. He’s got a lot of things, but it’s obviously a stain that can not be erased whether he likes it or not.”

Djokovic left Flushing Meadows without speaking to the media, but apologized on his Instagram account, saying, “I’m so sorry she caused such stress.”

McEnroe is well aware of how difficult it is to tarnish the reputation of a “bad guy” in tennis, and Djokovic surprises anyone with enough experience to make such a mistake.

“When you think something crazy can’t happen [in 2020]“It will happen,” he added. “We talked before the event that Novak would only lose if he beat himself up.

“I did not expect this to happen in my dream. So it’s scary for everyone, it’s a terrible mistake.”

Disqualification is the latest incident that has been a tough summer for Djokovic. First, he organized a tournament in Croatia, which failed to comply with the rules of social distance, and as a result he and many other great players Positive test for Govit-19.

Later, he formed a new splinter players ‘association, the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA), Review drawing From Federer and Nadal.

Kyrgios launches Twitter poll

Nick Kyrgios, often referred to as the “bad guy” of the current generation of tennis, put a tongue in cheek in a Twitter poll, asking what the punishment would have been for him in the same situation.

“Change me for the Jokers [Djokovic’s] Incident. ‘The ball accidentally hit the child in the throat,‘ How many years will I be banned? He asked.

Five, 10 and 20 years were options, winning by a significant margin at the time of writing 20.

“We’ll bail you out of jail now,” replied American player Tommy Paul.

Former British tennis player Tim Henman was disqualified in similar circumstances when he attacked a ball girl at Wimbledon in 1995, believing Djokovic had made a mistake by not facing the media following the incident.

“Unfortunately he exaggerates the error,” he told Prim. “He has to face it, apologize and admit what he did wrong. In essence, running away is going to take a long time.”

Billy Jean King, a 12-time Grand Slam winner, said the authorities made the right decision.

“At first I believe the tax judge is not right,” he tweeted. “Rule is rule. It’s unfortunate for everyone involved, but by default this is the right call in this particular situation.”

Djokovic was unbeaten in 2020, scoring 26-0 in Sunday’s match against Pablo Carreno Pusta. Former tennis player Steve Darcis has jokingly lent a man who was able to break Djokovic’s successful run – the tax judge.