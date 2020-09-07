Jர்கrgen Globe has made many great decisions in his time Liverpool The boss, and often, he gets everything right.

From German Europa League qualifiers, the Reds have been transformed into Premier League winners and club World Cup champions.

During his tenure at Anfield, Roberto Firmino was a player who could discuss Klopp’s rule.

Signed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers in June 2015, he will find his true place in Brazil until the Globe arrives three months later.

Fast forward five years and Firmino is now one of the most acclaimed strikers in world football, and has well written himself in the Anfield countryside.

Firmino’s sixth season with the Reds starts this weekend against Leeds United, but there are suggestions that more reinforcements are needed.

In fact, Firmino’s goal-scoring record, he is often highlighted as a man who could sacrifice the traditional nine. But that’s not the point.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Timo Werner, who eventually signed for rivals Chelsea, while Watford’s Ismail was another forward option valued by Liverpool.

While it is understandable that Reds fans are eager to see the new arrival, as far as the striker industry is concerned, there is no one who can operate in a Klopp system like Firmino.

Does Liverpool need a new striker? Let us know Comments below.

Take for example the recent friendly win against Blackpool, where Brazil were only a member of the top three who played 90 minutes in full.

More alive than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino hit a fantastic backheel and provided a beautiful assist to Takumi Minamino in knocking down the Tangumins 7-2.

In creating Minamino’s goal, Firmino helped win the ball on the edge of his own penalty area, with a Curtis Jones pass back up towards the latch.

Firmino is important in the way Liverpool play, and bringing in a different striker means using a different style or being patient as the newcomer learns to play like a Brazilian.

No situation is conducive to the globe, especially as the routine for the new season is less than usual.

In the end, Globe and Liverpool will have to plan for life after Firmino, but now is not the right time to find an heir to the Brazilian throne.

Only the Globe knows when it will be, but one thing is for sure, Firmino will definitely change some things when that time comes.