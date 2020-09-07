Assange opposes extradition to the United States during a court hearing in Old Bailey

After confirming his name and date of birth, the 49-year-old was asked if he was willing to agree to be extradited to the United States. Assange paused before answering: “No.”

Supporters, including her partner Stella Morris and costume designer Vivienne Westwood, were among those gathered outside the courthouse.

Julian Assange’s girlfriend, Stella Morris, left, and her lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, appear in court on Monday. debt:Andhra

Assange’s lawyers will argue that his case criminalizes the use of ordinary press methods to publish information in the public interest.

Assange’s attorney, Jennifer Robinson, said: “Journalists and whistleblowers exposing the illegal activities of companies or governments and war crimes – such as the publications accused of Julian – should be protected from prosecution.”