The moon is ‘rusting’ and scientists are going berserk

Experts are confused by the discovery of "rusting".

Research, published in Scientific advances, Indicates that rust may be the result of water found on the moon, but this is even more shocking considering the lack of oxygen and water on Earth’s celestial satellite.

“It’s very confusing,” said Shui Li of the University of Hawaii, the study’s lead author Report. “The moon is a terrible environment for hematite formation.”

When the researcher realized that the “spectra – or light-reflecting surfaces – detected instrument” revealed that the moon’s poles had a very different structure than the others, Li was looking at data from the JBL Moon Mineralogy Mapper.

The polar surfaces showed a spectrum compatible with the mineral hematite (Fe2O3), according to the study summary.

“Although antioxidant processes have been hypothesized to act on the lunar surface and produce ferric iron-bearing ores, obscure findings of ferric ores formed under very low conditions on the moon are elusive,” the researchers wrote in the summary of the study. “Our analysis of lunar mineralogy mapper data shows that hematite, a ferric mineral, is present at the Moon’s high latitudes, which are often related to the elevation elevations facing the equator and equator, and that it is closer than distant.”

Rust, also known as iron oxide, gives Mars its red color.

“First of all, I do not fully believe it, it should not be based on the conditions on the moon,” added NASA JBL planetary geologist Abigail Freeman. “But since we discovered water on the moon, people have been speculating that if that water had reacted with the rocks there might be more different types of minerals than we realized.”

Scientists are puzzled as to where the rust is coming from, as any atmosphere that delivers oxygen to the moon, and the sun’s solar air, which provides oxygen, must act as a “reducer” to prevent oxidation. However, they believe it could have formed from the Earth, since the Moon has “trace amounts of oxygen” to the Earth’s magnetic field.

The discovered hematite is nowhere near any water ice found on the moon so far, which adds another layer of complexity to the findings. Scientists have suggested that dust particles hitting the moon may release water molecules in contact with hematite, but more research is needed to see if that is true.

“The impact of small water and dust particles allows iron to corrode in these bodies,” Freeman explained.

“This discovery will change our knowledge of the polar regions of the moon,” Li said in another Report. “Earth may have played an important role in the evolution of the lunar surface.”

The moon has been a source of attraction to mankind for ions Apollo By the middle of the 20th century, space travel had significantly increased mankind’s knowledge of our celestial satellites.

Scientists recently discovered that the moon Loses water When a meteorite smashes its surface, according to a study released in March 2019.

NASA’s Artemis mission Solar winds greatly affect the lunar surface and are exposed to radiation from the sun, leaving scars on the surface. A “Weil,” Due to the weak magnetic field of the moon.

A separate study published in August 2019 Recommended The Moon is 100 million years older than previously believed, based on their findings in the analysis of lunar rocks taken by Apollo astronauts.

A study published in January 2019 Recommended Part of the 4.1 billion year old earth may have been discovered and excavated நிலா Presented by Apollo Astronauts.

