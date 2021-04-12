NASA Rover: Not only on Earth .. Beautiful places on Mars .. Aha If you look at the picture released by NASA .. Aha ..

1/5 Scientists are very excited to explore Mars. That is why every country in the world is making strenuous efforts to reach this Mars. They are opening new experiments with scientists from their respective countries.

2/5 The US space agency NASA is at the forefront of this. NASA has already sent the rover of perseverance to Mars. That diligent rover sends many beautiful photos to the NASA Center. In this context, the diligent rover recently posted some more interesting photos.

3/5 You hear about the blue moon .. you see blue water lakes .. but have you ever seen blue sand dunes? Did you know that there are blue sand dunes on Mars? But find out now. Now look at the beautiful blue sand dunes on the surface of Mars.

4/5 Yes diligence rover captured the blue sand dunes on the surface of Mars with its camera. NASA sent its amazing photos to the center. NASA recently posted these photos on social media. NASA shared these photos on social media and titled it ‘Blue Toons on Red Planet’.