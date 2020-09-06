The latest Marvel Avengers patch aims to stabilize the game on PC1 Eurocommer.net

Square Enix has taken data collected “after initial access” to eject a new Steam connection in an attempt to resolve the stability issues affecting Marvel’s Avengers in PC.

“We have just released our first link to Marvel’s Avengers, Create 12.9” explains the game’s update Steam page. “This link is primarily focused on stability, based on data we have collected since initial access began a few days ago.

“We know of a number of issues that can cause problems for some of our players, and teams have a hard time solving them, but for now we want to make sure we get these stability improvements that everyone has identified.” “Please keep your comments and we will post more links as more corrections are found.”

Fixes in Patch V1.0 Built 12.9 include a “work-around” to resolve issues with the Nvidia 10-Series driver that caused the crash, a DEVICE_HUNG crash that caused some players to run into the sewer, and an error that prevented them from throwing rocks. Shooting as Hulk or Iron Man.

Each of the Marvel Avengers post-release DLC characters has their own $ 10 battle pass. In a long and complex post, Square Enix describes how it manages sports gear and cosmetics, pass 10 passes called Hero Challenge Cards – “allowing players to earn resources, units, credits and cosmetics to complete game challenges”.

Premium Hero Challenge Card Rewards for Six Starter Heroes Already Opened, Square Enix Says “Block[s] Content catering and you and your friends are guaranteed to be able to enjoy these wonderful additions together. ”However, to open all rewards for any new heroes introduced after the release, players must open up premium rewards for each of them individually with 1,000 game credits.

Marvel’s Avengers will add hockey itself, Kate Bishop, On its growing list of heroes in October. Bishop’s story tours will also introduce Clint Parton, who will become a player in November. Both characters are definitely also called hockey.