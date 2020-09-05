The new high-resolution images of the sun show just how terrifyingly close its structure is

Europe’s largest solar telescope has released unprecedented Close-up pictures Of the sun – they are a little terrifying. Gregor, a telescope operated by a team of German scientists at the DEAT laboratory in Spain, has obtained new high – resolution images of the complex structure of the sun – the best, captured by a European telescope. Scientists said.

Scientists and engineers at the Leibniz Institute for Solar Physics (KIS) have unveiled images of a large redesign of the telescope. The new optics allows scientists to study magnetic fields, convection, turbulence, solar flares and sunspots in more detail than ever before.

A sunspot seen at high resolution by the GREGOR telescope at a wavelength of 430 Nm. K.I.S.



Scientists, using GREGOR, can study data at a distance of 30 miles from the surface of the sun – a small area with a diameter of 865,000 miles. “It’s like seeing a needle in a haystack from a distance of a kilometer,” the researchers said.

The sun is subject to many phenomena, from sunspots to solar storms and flares – many of which are driven by its intense magnetic field. Much is not understood about the magnetic field, so very close images of the sun’s surface are important to reveal its problems.

The researchers said the photos show “astonishing” details of sunlight evolution and complex structures in solar plasma. Sunspots are temporarily dark areas due to magnetic field flow due to reduced surface temperature.

“This is a very exciting, but very challenging project. We redesigned the optics, dynamics and electronics to achieve the best picture quality in just one year,” said Dr. Lucia Clint, who led the project. News release.

Europe’s largest solar telescope GREGOR reveals complex structures of solar magnetic fields at very high resolution. The image was taken at a wavelength of 516 nm. K.I.S.



The team’s research was initially halted Corona virus Locks, but researchers say they are eager to return to the lab when Spain reopens in July.

By learning about the Sun’s magnetic field, scientists can better advise on technology such as satellites and how to protect our planet from solar activity.

“This project is very risky because such telescopic upgrades usually take many years, but better team work and precise planning have led to this success,” said Dr. Svetlana Berdyukina, Director of KIS. “Now the sun has a powerful tool to solve puzzles.”