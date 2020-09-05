The death toll from the Corona virus hospital in the UK has risen to nine

England Corona virus The number of hospital deaths has risen to nine, with one of the deaths occurring in the UK.

Eight new deaths and one in Wales were reported on Saturday in the UK.

There have been no new deaths in Scotland, with an additional 141 confirmed cases reported in Northern Ireland.

In recent Saturdays, the death toll has risen to six on August 29, seven on August 22, five on August 15 and 16 on August 8. The maximum increase on a Saturday was 917 on April 11, its eruption when the UK was at its peak.

The latest figures come as parts of northern England prepare to loosen corona virus controls next week, while other areas may be on the verge of their own lockout.

Are you infected with the corona virus? Email your story to [email protected]



(Image: Getty Images)



The NHS UK has announced eight new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in hospitals in the UK to 29,604.

The death toll in Wales has risen to 1,597.

Public Health Wales says 77 new cases have been confirmed for a total of 18,283 people since the eruption began.

There are 141 new confirmed cases reported in Scotland because its death toll stands at 2,496.

There have been no new deaths in Northern Ireland. The total number is 564, with 118 new cases bringing the total to 7,621.

Among other developments:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that corona virus controls will be relaxed in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, convention centers and indoor play areas, including soft play areas, will legally reopen on Tuesday in all three venues except Bolton and Greater Manchester.

Epidemics are still high in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

– Leeds City Council President Judith Blake said BBC Breakfast He “fully expects” the city to be on the government’s watch list on Saturday.

– Illegal rave organizers in Leeds have been fined seven £ 10,000, Ms Blake said, urging young people to “recognize their own responsibility” in controlling the spread of the virus.

– A public sector union said it was ready to consider strike action after a majority of government employees confirmed they opposed cabinet-run plans to return to office by the end of the month.

– Provides 250,000 clear masks to leading NHS and community care staff and helps them communicate with people with conditions such as deafness and old age.

– Destruction rebel activists have been warned that they could face hefty fines if they fail to follow the rules of the corona virus, which bans gatherings of more than 30 people.