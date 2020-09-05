Taiga Waiti shared a hilarious isolated photo

A famous father shares a hilarious photo hotel isolation during epidemics.

New Zealand film and television director Taiga Waiti is currently isolated following her return to the country with her two children, and judging by her social media account is a confusing affair.

“One dad, two kids, everything’s going well …. until you find the ‘Explosive Suitcases and Junk Room’ button,” he wrote.

Taiga Waiti is currently being isolated at a New Zealand hotel with her daughters. Source: Getty Images Further

“Looks like I got regular Led Zeppelins in my hands.”

The hotel explodes with color with toys and clothes all over the room as her daughters create their own at home. This photo was shared on the seventh day of the 14th, he said.

On Instagram, Mr Waitley said he “really loves it” when New Zealand writer and TV presenter Jackie Brown told him to “hang out there”.

On Twitter, a father mentioned that the hotel room was like the bedroom of his 12-year-old child everyday.

Former Prime Minister Kovid-19 has died in New Zealand

On Saturday, New Zealand announced three new corona virus cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 112.

Corona virus cases appeared in Auckland last month after 100 days of zero community outbreak.

New Zealand announced the first corona virus-related death 99 days after the death of a person in his 50s from Auckland.

The former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands was pronounced dead in New Zealand on Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

Joseph Williams, a well-known and respected physician, was admitted to a hospital in Auckland on 13 August. Confirmed by the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

His death was announced this morning.

“Dr. Williams was seen as a leading figure in the Cook Islands medical community and he will be sadly missed,” New Zealand Director General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

