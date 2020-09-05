Qantas leader Richard Goiter told the aide to ‘hang on there’

A Qantas flight attendant among 20,000 employees stood at the airline and after 31 years worried about her future at the company, she found a man who could give her some guidance.

Richard Goiter, the head of the iconic airline, was recently shopping with his wife at a Perth Colossus when the woman approached him with “red eyes and tears”.

“He wanted to know if there was a future,” Mr Goeter saidBossNewspaper.

Related: Qantas boss is the key to overseas travel

Related: Qantas faces legal action over job cuts

“It was one of the most difficult conversations, and I said: ‘Well, it’s hard.’

She said: ‘What should I do? Can I get fired at Qantas? Can i stay I love Qantas. ‘”

Mr. Goiter said Boss “Like most of our staff,” the woman admitted, “she’s just curious about Qantas,” and the conversation was “challenging for me,” because what do you say? “

He said he hoped Qantas would be back in the air by mid-2021 if a vaccine came early next year and said “hang there”.

Related: Call for Qantas to ‘repay’ millions

Related: Qantas Axes is the leader in international travel business

Mr Goiter had a passion for numbers and could hide the psychological impact of the restrictions imposed on Australians by the virus because people were “paranoid about the virus,” including flight attendants and pilots who stood down from Qantas.

“We are now addicted to numbers every day – ‘How many new cases? How many deaths?’ – We have no influenza and no motor vehicle accidents,” Mr Goeter said.

“There’s a lot below the numbers we’m inspired at the moment,” Mr Goiter said. “There’s a human side to this.”

According to Qantas’ Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report (Most recent), Mr Goiter was paid a total of 4,584,000 and attended 13 meetings of the Qantas Group as Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, the role he accepted in October 2018.

He is also a director on Woodside Petroleum and the AFL Group, previously CEO of Wesformers (at the time he oversaw the acquisition of Coles Group of Companies, including the supermarket chain he met with a Qantas worker. Both sank in 2018).

As of June 30, 2019, he held 130,000 shares in Qantas, valued at 30,930,800 at the beginning of the year, but has since fallen to 5,505,700.

He added 9433 shares in addition to last month As a part of Stock Purchase Plan Qantas raised $ 72 million and bought nearly $ 30,000 for $ 3.18.

In June, 173,343 Qantas shareholders were invited to participate in the share purchase program, with 5 percent spending an average of $ 8,200 and less than the allowable maximum of $ 30,000.