2020 Tour Championship Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Golf Scores, FedEx Cup Playoffs, Round 1 Updates

The final match of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season kicks off Friday at the East Lake Golf Club, attracting 30 golfers to the Tour Championship. For the second year in a row, the Tour Championship will begin with a stumbling leaderboard. Dustin Johnson is your pre-match leader under 10, but lost that advantage after last year’s first round of the title.

This time around, John Rahm (-8), Justin Thomas (-7), Web Simpson (-6) and Colin Morikawa (-5) will be the chasers behind the DJ. This should come to a spectacular conclusion as it was one of the most bizarre golf years in recent memory. Having played only one major championship, those five golfers are even more in the race for this year’s PGA Tour Player, and any of them could lock up a win this weekend. There will be a ton of fun storylines coming out of East Lake as the competition unfolds over the holiday weekend.

