Home Sports 2020 Tour Championship Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Golf Scores, FedEx Cup Playoffs, Round 1 Updates

2020 Tour Championship Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Golf Scores, FedEx Cup Playoffs, Round 1 Updates

Sep 05, 2020 0 Comments
2020 Tour Championship Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Golf Scores, FedEx Cup Playoffs, Round 1 Updates

The final match of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season kicks off Friday at the East Lake Golf Club, attracting 30 golfers to the Tour Championship. For the second year in a row, the Tour Championship will begin with a stumbling leaderboard. Dustin Johnson is your pre-match leader under 10, but lost that advantage after last year’s first round of the title.

This time around, John Rahm (-8), Justin Thomas (-7), Web Simpson (-6) and Colin Morikawa (-5) will be the chasers behind the DJ. This should come to a spectacular conclusion as it was one of the most bizarre golf years in recent memory. Having played only one major championship, those five golfers are even more in the race for this year’s PGA Tour Player, and any of them could lock up a win this weekend. There will be a ton of fun storylines coming out of East Lake as the competition unfolds over the holiday weekend.

CBS Sports will be with you the whole way to update this story with the latest scores, updates and highlights. Take a look at the live scores above this story, for more details Leaderboard Our complete Visitor’s Guide.

READ  Alexis Sanchez: I wanted to leave Manchester United and return to Arsenal after the first training session.

You May Also Like

Alexis Sanchez: I wanted to leave Manchester United and return to Arsenal after the first training session.

Alexis Sanchez: I wanted to leave Manchester United and return to Arsenal after the first training session.

Myocarditis: Doctors say one-third of Big Ten athletes with Govit-19 disease show signs of heartburn

Myocarditis: Doctors say one-third of Big Ten athletes with Govit-19 disease show signs of heartburn

Sir Frank and Claire Williams are set to leave the Williams F1 squad

Sir Frank and Claire Williams are set to leave the Williams F1 squad

How can Manchester United line up next season with Tony van de Peek, Jaden Sancho and Diod Upamekano?

How can Manchester United line up next season with Tony van de Peek, Jaden Sancho and Diod Upamekano?

The Tigers are afraid to roar into the top four

The Tigers are afraid to roar into the top four

Aston Villa 30-Goal Striker Transfer Race Hots Exit

Aston Villa 30-Goal Striker Transfer Race Hots Exit

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *