Myocarditis: Doctors say one-third of Big Ten athletes with Govit-19 disease show signs of heartburn

Wayne Sebastianelli, director of Bevitt State Athletics, revealed that 30 to 35 percent of heart MRI scans performed on Big Ten athletes with Covit-19 show swollen myocarditis of the heart muscle. The announcement came during a meeting of state college area school directors.

“Looking at our COVID-positive athletes, whether they have symptoms or not, 30 to 35 percent of their heart muscle is swollen … and we don’t know what to do with this right now. At the beginning of the infection. A break from what is happening. “Said Sebastianelli.

Regarding how myocarditis can affect an athlete in the long run, Sebastianelli said they still don’t know if it will affect the condition of the athletes – making them go from the elite to the average.

“What we saw when people were examined by a MRI scan of the heart – both symptomatic and asymptomatic goiter infections – was that the level of inflammation in the heart muscle was alarming,” he said.

The Big Ten Conference has already announced the postponement of all fall games. “As time went on, after several hours of discussions with our Big Ten Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became clear that there was more uncertainty about the medical risks of allowing our student-athletes to compete in this. Fall,” the commissioner said. Kevin Warren said then. CNN has approached the Big Ten conference for comment, but no response has been received yet. Pressure to play The league has recently found itself under a lot of pressure to move forward, with some athlets , Coaches and even the President of the United States say the conference should be played. “I call for football to come back, including the Big Ten. Big Ten, get it. Open your season, Big Ten,” President Donald Trump said at his Friday rally in New Hampshire. According to John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, the Big Ten conference decided to “throw a little controversy” into the debate over whether or not to play football this fall. READ Sir Frank and Claire Williams are set to leave the Williams F1 squad Harbaugh, the brother of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who plays for the Big Ten, said on Wednesday, “Release the Big Ten, let’s go, let’s play a little football. Want. “ The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Thursday issued a guideline on organized sports, this time recommending against contact sports. Sports include football, basketball and soccer. “As we begin to reorganize sports, I urge school districts and athletic associations to do everything in their power to protect players, coaches and staff. That means we must carefully follow the guidelines issued by the DHS today,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer. He added, “Going forward, we will continue to work with health professionals to assess the risk associated with the business sector.”

