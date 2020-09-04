Home Technology Google Maps prepares application-level dark mode on Android

Google Maps prepares application-level dark mode on Android

Sep 04, 2020 0 Comments
In its continuation Home application last month, Google Maps is one of the last first-party applications that requires dark mode. Fortunately, the latest version of the Android client finally reveals that work is underway.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we have tampered with the latest version of the app uploaded in the Google Play Store. When these files (in the case of Android applications, so-called APKs) are corrupted, lines of various codes can be found within that reference in future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not send these features, and our explanation of what they are may be incomplete. We will try to run the ones closest to completion, however, and show them how they will be in terms of shipping. With that in mind, read on.

Google Maps has a darker theme today, but only in navigation mode while driving. That look applies directly to the map, most UI – the bottom sheet and various buttons. An odd exception is the white Google Assistant microphone icon in the top-right corner, and above the green panel listing street names and directions.

All other parts of the UI have a bright background, while the map layer is often different shades of gray. Version 10.50 of Google Maps contains several strings that explicitly represent “DARK_MODE_SETTING”.

Light theme Go to settings for

Origin

It describes the new “Appearance” menu in Settings, where you have three options: Device Theme, Dark Theme and Light Theme.

Device theme default

Dark theme

Light theme

This option is particularly independent of the navigation appearance :.

In Settings, you can also change the appearance of the map during navigation

Go to navigation settings

Various “night” assets and logos were introduced with version 10.50.

Creating a dark map is not as easy as a great effort and reverse colors. Google Maps has plenty of street and place names and various pins and symbols. Everything must be improved so that visibility is not compromised. In the meantime, everything from white to Google’s standard dark gray should be very straightforward.

We hope Google Maps dark theme comes soon. We summarize Saw a render As Android 10 was launched last September, but it was before the big map Redesigned earlier this year.

