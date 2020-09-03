Corona virus outbreak at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull plant tests four workers’ positives

Jaguar Land Rover confirms Govt-19 explosion at its Solihull plant – four workers test positive.

The company also revealed that other employees involved in confirmed cases are now self-employed.

A whistleblower employee, who did not ask for a name, said the staff at the paint shop were one of those who tested positive.





A spokesman J.L.R. Said: “We can ensure that we have four employees on our basis Solihull The manufacturing facility tested positive for COVID-19 and self-isolated.

“By communicating and interacting Public Health UK, We have identified anyone who has been in close contact with people at work, and they are also self-isolated.

“The health of our staff is our primary concern and an in-depth cleanup of the area has been carried out. We continue to follow all government and NHS advice.”

Workers “drop like flies,” the employee said.

They added: “So far all the cases have been in the paint shop, but the loads of other employees come and go from there.

“Cleaners go there, drivers, staff from other departments – anyone can wander in and out and catch the virus.”

When production began at the plant after it was closed, drastic measures were taken to protect the health of workers.

These include temperature tests, two-meter distance markers, face-to-face viewing of areas where it is not possible, introduction of one-way systems in plants, improved cleaning regimes and hand cleaners.

“Extensive research has been carried out on all production lines, engineering facilities, office areas and communal spaces,” a JLR spokesperson said.

“As the company gradually returns to production, it is important to develop strong protocols and guidelines to ensure that there are effective community distance, health and health monitoring activities.

“Employee health and well-being are at the heart of this program, and by implementing the new protocol, employees will experience a significant number of changes in their working day from the moment they enter the site.

“We are constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and following the guidance of all relevant authorities in the markets in which we operate.”