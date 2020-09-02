The iPhone 12 video shows a new design – but there is a big catch

The IPhone 12 Its retail packaging may have been revealed in a new video leak, but we have not fully sold it.

This video was captured and shared from the Chinese video sharing site Philippines Sparrows news (Via G.S.Marena), Apple Leak is an Indian sales outlet with little recognition in the world.

The video attached below is a short clip of someone turning the iPhone in their hands, showing us all the pages except the bottom edge. Its display is in motion, the phone is still in its initial setup stage, which means it is not a simple fake like other iPhone 12 leaks we have seen.

Previous rumors The most obvious transition from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12 will be its flat pages, the video shows. The other big body difference will be the new sizes, which will measure the four models of the iPhone at 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches or 6.7 inches. It’s hard to figure out exactly what size this handset is, but we guess it’s a 6.1- or 6.7-inch model.

While enjoying the convenient security of Face ID, a small peak rumor spread that you would get a little more visual space. There seems to be no sign here, however this may be a much more subtle change than we expected.

In the background you can see the box, which is identical IPhone 11 ProPackaging. Apple usually makes some changes in the packaging of its phones between generations, but rather than conclusive evidence that this leak is fake, one can see this old packaging as a way of disguising the phone while in traffic.

It looks at the rear camera line where any thought of a real iPhone 12 would fall. Assuming it is the standard iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Max, we expect two sensors, while it is three. But if it’s the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, we expect the iPhone 11 Pro to have three cameras and a liter depth sensor for a total of four sensors. But this video didn’t show it either.

Since this device seems to work like a normal iPhone, it is difficult to dismiss it as a fake. However, this contradicts the leaks we have heard from many of the installed sources that we would like this video to believe.

Whatever the truth, Apple will find out in the next month or two IPhone 12 launch event. It should be seen here that Apple confirms four new models, all using OLED displays, A14 chipsets and the option for 5G connectivity.