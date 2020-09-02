Rule, Britannia! Sung on Last Night of the Broms after the BBC U-Turn

Image copyright

The BBC has reversed its decision not to rule Britain! And sang in Land of Hope and Glory the Last Night of the Broms.

U-Turn follows harsh criticism from reports that the lyrics have been dropped due to links to colonialism and slavery.

Last week, the BBC said the decision to make orchestra-only editions was triggered by Govt-19 restrictions.

However, a “selected” choir will now perform the songs above all else.

“The epidemic represents a different stimulus this year, one of the consequences of which is that under the Govt-19 restrictions, mass voices have not been able to unite,” the BBC said in a new report.

“For that reason we made the artistic decision not to sing Rule, Britannia! And the Land of Hope and Glory in the Hall.”

But in that statement, the BBC “is looking closely at what else is possible”, and has found “a solution”.

Socially distant BBC singers took part in the first night’s performances





“Both pieces now include a select group of BBC singers. The lyrics will be sung in the hall, and as we have always made clear, viewers are free to sing along at home.”

On the first night of the Broms,18 members of the BBC Singers’ Community Distance performed in the otherwise empty stalls of the Royal Albert Hall, With the band on stage.

The BBC’s original decision to read the tool editions last night on September 12Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for intervention.

“I can not believe … the BBC says they will not sing the words of Land of Hope and Glory or Rule Britannia! Traditionally they do at the end of The Last Night of the Broms,” he told reporters last week. .

“I think this is the time when we have stopped our embarrassment about our history, our traditions and our culture, and we have stopped this common struggle of self-reflection and moisture.”

Cultural Secretary Oliver Dowd said: “Countries that move forward with confidence do not destroy their history, they add to it.”

On Wednesday, the No. 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister “welcomes the decision.” He also gave his reaction to Mr. Dowd.

A spokesman for Labor leader Sir Khair Stormer called it a “right decision” but said “enjoying patriotic songs should not be an obstacle to exploring our past and learning lessons from it.”

Last week, the move to drop BBC lyrics meant that fewer artists could appear on stage due to social distance rules. The association promised that the songs would be performed as usual next year.

Outgoing director general Tony Hall supported the “constructive decision” reached, but admitted that the question of dropping the songs had been discussed. Lord Hall handed over the new Director General to Tim Davy on Tuesday.

Among those who argue that songs like Land of Hope and Glory should not be performed is C-C Navanoko, who directs Sinead! The band performed at the Broms in 2017 and 2019.

He told the BBC: “We consider it dangerous that any conscious black person who knows their history, empire and colonialism, for example, will fight to experience the patriotic ginkgo of these songs.”

Broadcaster and singer Master Gareth Malone suggested the anthems were outdated and tweeted, “It’s time for fate Britannia! Time to go.”