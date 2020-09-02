Home Science NASA congratulates Indian astronomers on Star Galaxy discovery | India News

Sep 02, 2020 0 Comments
Washington DC: National Aviation and Space Administration (NASA) Congratulations to the Indian astronomers who discovered one in the distance Star The galaxies in the universe are estimated to be 9.3 billion light-years away Earth.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday about the achievement, NASA described the discovery as an attempt to further enhance humanity’s understanding. “NASA congratulates researchers on exciting discovery,” Felicia S. NASA, NASA’s Public Affairs Officer, told ANI.
“Science is a collective effort around the world. Discoveries like this further aid humanity’s understanding of where we are coming from, where we are going, and where we are alone.”
India’s first multi-wavelength space laboratory “Astrosat” detected ultraviolet light from a galaxy 9.3 billion light years away. The galaxy AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of astronomers led by Dr. Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.
India’s Astrosat / UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the UVIT detector has less than one background noise Hubble Space Telescope US-based NASA.
Dr. Somak Ray Chaudhry, Director of the IUCAA, said that this discovery provides the most important clue as to how the Dark Ages of the universe came to an end and that there was light in the universe. “We need to know when it started, but it is very difficult to trace the sources of early light,” he said.
Astrosat, India’s first space laboratory, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015.
