Kanye West, registered as a Republican in Park County, may prevent WY from running independently in Arizona

Rapper Kanye West Can prevent him from running for president as an independent Arizona Because he is registered as a Republican Wyoming, One step Report.

A Case Claims to be violating Western Arizona law. The lawsuit was filed Monday in the Marigopa County High Court:

“Secretary of State for” Independent “nominations for the presidency, vice president and presidential election requires the party submitting a form to sign a form.

“I meet the legal requirements to be nominated as a candidate for public office in a general election. I am not a member of a recognized political party in the state of Arizona.”

Friday is the deadline for Westerners to have at least 40,000 petition signatures to qualify for the November vote; Millions of votes are due to go to the printer for the November election next Tuesday.

Arizona is a wartime state where the winning candidate can determine 2 or 3 percent of the vote The fate of the presidential election.

“Waiting is not an option,” plaintiff’s lawyers said in the Russian Carlton case.

“The ‘drop-dead’ deadline for printing the ballot is unavoidable … If the West is added to the ballot, harm will be done; voters will be confused, including the ineligible candidate on the printed ballot, and will violate the key constitutional right to vote for qualified candidates.”

West announced a presidential initiative in July, saying he was seeking the country’s highest office on a ticket called the “Birthday Party”.

The West has been collecting signatures to get the ballot in several states.

Qualified in a few states, including the West Tennessee, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Oklahoma, And Utah.

Democrats say Republicans are pushing the West’s candidacy in several swing states to snatch Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The West, which once supported the Republicans President Trump, Announced last month that he had broken with Trump and was launching his own presidential campaign.