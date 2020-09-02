Eric Morillo: I Like to Move Famous for DJ 1993 It Died in Florida Ends & Arts News

DJ Eric Morillo – Famous for his 1993 hit song I Like to Move It – has died in Florida.

The body of a 49-year-old musician was found on a property Miami Police said it was the beach this morning.

His 1993 hit, Reel 2 Real, was released and has been featured in commercials and movies for many years.

Morillo started D.J. at the age of 11 at weddings for friends and family



Miami Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said: “The 911 call came from 5660 La Course Drive at 10.42 this morning.

“Detectives are currently on the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.”

On August 6, Morillo was arrested and charged in December 2019 with sexually assaulting a female DJ who had been working with him at a private party on a private Miami island.

He went to his Miami Beach home with another woman, and Morillo said he “made many improvements towards himself, some sex in nature, but he refused all his efforts.”

Among those who paid tribute on social media was Jersey Shore star DJ Polly D, who tweeted, “Sad news ?? A true legend. Eric Morilo RIP.”

DJ Youssef said: “I couldn’t believe it, I only talked to him last week …. he was nervous, less than perfect, but it always surprised me, it helped us go to the circus in the early days, we had so many surprises in 20 years we are [sic] Friends. The real gut. RIP rickErickMorillo. “

Morillo at a party prior to his voodoo nights show in Hollywood in 2010



Born in New York, Morillo spent most of his early years in Cartagena, Colombia, before moving to the United States at the age of 11, living with his mother and sister in Union City, New Jersey.

He started D.Jang at the age of 11 at weddings for friends and family, while at the same time attending a private grammar school.

The Colombian-American DJ composed music under several different nicknames, including Reel 2 Real for I Like to Move It, which peaked at number 5 on the UK Singles List in 1994.

The song became an international dance success and Morillo became a millionaire when MTV flew between Europe and the American weekend to tap Europe.

Released in 2004, Move It! He followed the solo with the full-length album, which performed well in the UK.

In recent years, the song has retained its popularity after being featured in the popular Madagascar film franchise.

Despite the song’s roaring success, Morillo feared it would affect his creative drive and street credibility, so Eric Morillo created new music under the project and became a DJ tour in Ibiza, Europe and Australia.

Morilo is a three-time winner of Best International DJ in 2002, 2006 and 2009, receiving a total of 15 nominations from 1998-2010.

He later formed his own management company with four other DJs and producers, and his own brand, Supplementary Records – which he described as “keto music but with class”.

In 2013, Morilo had to leave the stage after 45 minutes on Long Island due to “irregular behavior” when he reportedly started looking stunned and at one point left the stage in a loop.

He then said he was going to retire and said, “Focus my attention on my health and well-being.”