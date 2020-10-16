Claudia Jordan recalls married Donald Trump rejecting attempts to kiss her

IF / PNP / Tennis Van Tyne

The former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star says he tried to kiss her twice before appearing on the current Potts NBC reality show and ‘had to remind her he was married’.

Claudia Jordan Has expressed his experience Donald Trump That may well confirm his reputation as a player. Actress / Model, Season 2 and 6 Contestant “Celebrity trainingHe spoke of the current POTUS in the trash when it appeared on the podcast earlier this week, “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yondeff”.

During the chat, the 47-year-old beauty said she tried to kiss Trump not only once but twice when she was married. He said this happened before Trump joined the NBC reality show where he served as presenter and judge.

“Oh, before I got ‘Apprentice’, it was like the year or year we led the show. He was trying it a little bit, you know, he’s going to do it … he tried to kiss me once, twice,” he shared. Jordan recalled how he rejected his efforts, saying, “I had to remind him that he’s married. It’s like, ‘You didn’t put that tongue in my mouth. It’s not going to happen, of course not.’ ”

She said she felt Trump cared about her, but never reconsidered that feeling. “I know he did the same as me as a person, he floated, I know he tried to kiss me twice, but I’m not going to go with that,” he said. “You know, he’s tried me twice, but like I said, curve, this is a lot of women, we should not have talent, but a lot of us have that talent.”

He added, “Where should we go? Well, it’s not sexual harassment, I’m not going to say it, but you’re trying to do it, you’re a married man. You can put little orange lips on your wife, we can do business, but you ‘re going to be there. ”

Jordan noted that Trump is already married to Melania Trump. “Yeah, I mean, everyone knows he’s cheating on her. So she’s, that’s why her bracelets and diamonds are so big,” he said, accusing the couple of cheating on each other.

During the interview, Trump said that Jordan was judging people by his appearance and weight, including his own family members, and that he “supported” his daughter. Ivanka Trump “His own wife,” more than Melania. He also said the former real estate tycoon seems to be ignoring his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump.